Here's Why The Chocolate Isn't Sticking To Your Strawberries

Strawberries are deliciously tart and sweet on their own, but when paired with chocolate, the fruit transforms into a truly decadent dessert perfect for a romantic dinner date or a massive get-together. However, preparing these bite-size sweet treats can get rather complicated if you don't correctly prepare your fruit.

The first task is to give your berries a thorough rinse, to rid them of dirt or debris. But taking them right from the sink to the chocolate dipping bowl will cause a sticky situation ... or rather, a not-so-sticky one. Dipping wet strawberries into melted chocolate will prevent the candy from adhering to the surface. The strawberries' excess moisture can also mix with the chocolate in the bowl, which may prematurely cool it down or ruin the texture.

To avoid this, be sure to thoroughly dry your strawberries by patting them with a clean cloth or paper towel. You want them to be completely devoid of moisture, so try spreading out the fruit on a tray and give it time to air dry at room temperature, too. Once your strawberries are as dry as can be, you can begin dipping them into chocolate. The dry surface should allow the chocolate to easily stick to the fruit, then quickly harden to form a delectable shell.