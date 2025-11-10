This Chip Company Has A Beloved Fan Base In Pennsylvania (No, It's Not Utz)

Potato chips are one of America's favorite snack foods, combining a salty flavor and crispy crunch in each addictive bite. They became popular despite their surprising origin as a delicacy in restaurants for upscale patrons. Shoppers today often turn to the big national names, but there are also many beloved regional brands that satisfy chip cravings. One with a big fan base in Pennsylvania is the homegrown brand Herr's, founded in the state eight decades ago and still headquartered there today.

Pennsylvania is home to other salty snack-makers as well, including Utz and Snyder's of Hanover. The pretzel capital of the world is also located in the Keystone State. But when it comes to potato chips, Herr's may hold the edge. A July 2025 Instacart review of sales data around the Fourth of July found Herr's was the most uniquely popular potato chip brand in Pennsylvania. The company is so closely tied to Pennsylvania that the Scranton-set TV show "The Office" focused a subplot on a character searching for Herr's salt and vinegar potato chips after the office vending machine ran dry.

Herr's base and main manufacturing plant is located in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where it offers visitors tours of the factory three days a week. The company delivers its snacks directly to stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia. Independent distributors handle delivery for the rest of the country.