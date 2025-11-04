The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In November 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many, Walmart is the go-to place to shop regardless of what you need, and it's still one of the most affordable grocery stores in the U.S. At any given Walmart Supercenter, you can pick up your groceries, shop for new clothes, grab hardware goods, buy gardening supplies, get a new TV, and even purchase materials needed to paint your house. And it doesn't stop there. Depending on your local store, you can do things like upgrade your smartphone, get a haircut, have your nails done, receive an eye exam, get your oil changed, and grab some fast food — all in one trip to one store.
In addition to being a hub for basically everything, this mecca for shopping and services constantly updates its merchandise offerings, adding the very latest goods from top brands and new companies alike. A bevy of new grocery items hit Walmart shelves in October 2025, for instance, that included lots of pumpkin spice flavors and ghoulish goodies just in time for Halloween. For November 2025, another big influx of fresh merchandise is now on offer for customers to get their hands on, and many of these items can only be found at Walmart. Some of these new foods, drinks, and pantry goods are perfect for Thanksgiving specifically and winter in general — and others are great literally anytime.
A classic favorite downsizes for soup season
Soup season is officially here, and, right on time, Zesta has shrunken down its traditional saltine crackers to a bite-sized version called Zesta Minis. These salty little crunchers are perfect to send swimming in your favorite bowl of comforting soup.
The finishing touch for your holiday goodies
If you feel pumpkin spice belongs basically everywhere this time of year, this limited edition Pumpkin Spice Finishing Sugar from McCormick is for you. Lend pumpkin flair to baked goods, hot drinks, boozy concoctions, and more with this coarse-textured, seasonally spiced sugar.
Hot chocolate that helps you get your ZZZs
If you want to settle in for a long winter's nap this holiday season, this Ryze Mushroom Hot Cocoa is just the thing. It's not only a hot chocolate to indulge in but it's keto friendly, and it contains melatonin and other rest-promoting supplements and superfoods to help you fall asleep and stay deep under.
Thanksgiving in a cup
For all the Thanksgiving flavor without all the work, this Turkey Dinner Flavor Cup Noodles from Nissin Foods has it all. The limited-edition ramen, exclusively sold by Walmart, is practically a Thanksgiving meal in a microwavable cup, chock-full of noodles, turkey, gravy, herbs, garlic, onions, and even stuffing — with a hint of green bean casserole flavor thrown in for good measure.
A holiday staple gets a gluten-free, keto-friendly makeover
For decades, folks have been getting and giving those tins of butter cookies at holiday time. For those whose dietary restrictions prevent them from enjoying the traditional treat, ChocZero has released Butter Cookies that are gluten-free, keto friendly, and diabetic safe with only 1 gram of net carbs. Let the holiday munching commence for one and all!
Philanthropic coffee with a famous face
America's favorite actor — as ranked by a 2016 Harris Poll — is now selling coffee for a good cause. Tom Hanks has developed a coffee brand that is exclusively available through Walmart, and all net profits from Hanks for Our Troops benefit organizations that serve veterans and military families. The products, offered in both roast and ground bags as well as pods, are made from 100% Arabica beans roasted in the United States and are available in dark roast, medium roast, decaf, Chocolate Turtle, and Salted Caramel flavors.
A familiar crunch gets a new, sweet flavor
Caramel corn is a go-to for holiday snacking and gift giving, but for a limited time, you can enjoy it in your cereal bowl, too. Caramel Corn Chex adds caramel popcorn-esque sweetness to Corn Chex cereal — and, P.S., it makes a scrumptious add-in for homemade Chex mix.
Bacon and ranch collide with mac & cheese
If you're a fan of ranch dressing, bacon, and macaroni and cheese, Stouffer's has the ultimate mash-up to satisfy your hunger. This multi-serve Stouffer's Supreme Hidden Valley Bacon Ranch Shells and Cheese features ranch sauce, lots of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, real bacon, and pasta shells for a quick stovetop meal. It makes an easy-to-prepare side dish for holiday potlucks, too.
Celebrating the merger of two snack time legends
Why settle for just a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup or just an Oreo cookie when you can have both in one indulgent bite? These Reese's Oreo Milk Chocolate and White Creme King Size Peanut Butter Cups (try saying that five times fast) make great stocking stuffers or leave-out treats for Santa. The name is a mouthful, and so is the candy, covered in a double-layered shell of milk chocolate and white creme and filled with that yummy Reese's peanut butter and Oreo crumbs.
A different kind of green bean for your holiday feasting
French-style green beans are plentiful on U.S.A. store shelves, but shoppers might be less familiar with Italian green beans, also known as Romano beans, which are a larger and flatter bean (for more details on this member of the legume family, check out Food Republic's guide to beans). These Great Value Cut Italian Green Beans will bring a different twist to green bean casserole and other dishes on your holiday menu.
Salty, sweet, and chocolate-fortified
If you're a fan of salty and sweet, Wonderful Chocolate Toffee Pistachios offer a decadent treat to satisfy your sweet tooth as you sit by the fireside this winter. These California-grown pistachios are enrobed in dark chocolate with sweet toffee flavoring, delivering a delicious, protein-backed bite that is exclusively available at Walmart.