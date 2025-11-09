Why Europeans Don't Drink This Boozy Beverage With Pizza In Italy
When considering the best Italian dishes, many people naturally pair them with wine. Indeed, consumption of the alcoholic beverage has been a prominent part of the region's culinary culture for millennia. Yet curiously, while wine's so often present on the dining table, you won't find it served alongside pizza in Italy.
That's right — for foreigners out of the loop, such a dining practice comes as a shock. Italians traditionally go for beer as their go-to boozy pizza pairing. First of all, pizza is often a heavy food, especially when served with cured meat toppings. Italians prefer the refreshing carbonation of a light beer alongside a pie, rather than the tannin-heavy tasting notes of many Italian reds. The flavors better align, too; tomatoes and cheese come with an acidity that doesn't mingle well with many wines. Meanwhile, beer's yeasty and bitter palate better contrasts a hearty pie.
Finally, pizza and wine clash in their context. In Italy, many pizzerias are casual or even run as takeout spots, like the unique sliced style of Rome: pizza al taglio. A cold and inexpensive beer or soda makes for an easier beverage pairing than opening a bottle of wine, only further solidifying why the two aren't intertwined.
You'll occasionally find sparkling wines paired with pizza
In Italy, dining traditions run deep. Across most regions, you'll find the faux pas of pairing pizza with wine firmly on the list. Nevertheless, as it often goes in the fluid world of drinking and dining, there is one deviation — sparkling wine. Bubbles and pies get the A-OK in Naples, an important exception, as this is where the synthesis of modern pizza occurred during the 18th century. Here, locals enjoy a red variety called Gragnano alongside the dish.
A non-fussy, drinkable, lightly bubbly option, Gragnano is dry yet comes with a tanginess that offsets fats — hence why it works well with cured meats and cheese. Like beer, the wine is served cold, offering the requisite temperature contrast for pies hot from the oven. In a similar vein, you'll also see sommeliers pairing fizzy lambrusco with pizza, and some even vouching for Champagne. Ultimately, if it's chilled, dry, and carbonated, the pairing will probably work — but to avoid taking risks, go for a can of Coca-Cola or beer instead.