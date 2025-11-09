Why Europeans Don't Drink This Boozy Beverage With Pizza In Italy

When considering the best Italian dishes, many people naturally pair them with wine. Indeed, consumption of the alcoholic beverage has been a prominent part of the region's culinary culture for millennia. Yet curiously, while wine's so often present on the dining table, you won't find it served alongside pizza in Italy.

That's right — for foreigners out of the loop, such a dining practice comes as a shock. Italians traditionally go for beer as their go-to boozy pizza pairing. First of all, pizza is often a heavy food, especially when served with cured meat toppings. Italians prefer the refreshing carbonation of a light beer alongside a pie, rather than the tannin-heavy tasting notes of many Italian reds. The flavors better align, too; tomatoes and cheese come with an acidity that doesn't mingle well with many wines. Meanwhile, beer's yeasty and bitter palate better contrasts a hearty pie.

Finally, pizza and wine clash in their context. In Italy, many pizzerias are casual or even run as takeout spots, like the unique sliced style of Rome: pizza al taglio. A cold and inexpensive beer or soda makes for an easier beverage pairing than opening a bottle of wine, only further solidifying why the two aren't intertwined.