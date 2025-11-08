Despite Hating Eggs, Guy Fieri Ate Them At This Chicago Pizzeria

Guy Fieri has sampled all kinds of food across the U.S. for his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." However, one thing the Mayor of Flavortown refuses to eat is eggs. That presented a challenge when he filmed an episode of his show at a century-old Chicago pizzeria that made a pie with eggs for him to try. Despite being wary, Fieri pushed through and had a few bites.

Chicago pizza is more than just deep dish, and South Side institution Vito & Nick's Pizzeria serves tavern-style pies, which have a thin crust. Owner Rose George, the granddaughter of founder Vito Barraco, told Fieri they still use the recipe created by her grandmother. The pizza is always served well done, with browned spots on the cheese.

As George prepared the pizza for Fieri, he uneasily noted, as she cracked the eggs into five wells in the shredded cheese, that she was putting them on raw. The pizza is also topped with crumbled fried pepperoni, and Fieri made a point of piling the crispy pieces on the eggs as he helped. Once the pizza was cooked, Fieri jokingly tried to distract George and pretend he'd already eaten it. But after finally tasting it, he gave it props, saying, "If you're not a big egg fan, the only way to eat eggs is to say I want it on a pizza with thin crust from Vito & Nick's, covered in fried pepperoni. [Because] I'll eat it that way" (via YouTube).