12 Best Gifts For The Steak Lover In Your Life

Few things light up a steak lover's face like a perfectly cooked, luxurious A5 wagyu or the promise of exclusive rights to barbecuing duties on a summer afternoon. Whether they're a burgeoning grill master or a home-chef chasing that perfect medium-rare doneness paired with a steakhouse-style crust, the right tools and hardware can help take their passion to the next level. Great for birthdays, Christmas, or Valentine's Day, finding the perfect gift for the steak lover is sure to earn you a prime spot in their good books, and your generosity might even score you a delicious steak dinner as thanks.

To the steak novice, you might think all you need for a properly cooked steak is a nice pan, oil, a high-quality butchers cut, and some seasonings — and it's true, steak doesn't need to be an all-frills affair. But there's plenty of extras that can make all the difference; just look at all the extra kit you can find at a high-end steakhouse like dry-aging cabinets and top-of-the-line charbroilers. Here at Food Republic we've gathered a collection of hardware, trinkets, and unexpected extras that are guaranteed to bring a little extra flair to the steak cooking process from start to finish.