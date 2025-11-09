The Unexpected Canned Ingredient José Andrés Loves To Bring To Holiday Parties

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's helping those in need through the World Central Kitchen or running Michelin-starred restaurants, José Andrés knows how to feed people in diverse contexts. So when you're feeling nervous regarding your addition to a holiday party, turn to the chef's recommendation and grab a tin of canned sardines.

Andrés outlines his love for the preserved fish on an Instagram clip from his "Longer Tables" podcast. Raised in the coastal Asturias region of Spain — a canned sardine producer — his penchant for the fish comes as no surprise. Andrés poetically detailed how canned sardines remarkably preserve freshness, come in an aesthetically neat and organized state, and taste delicious — perfect qualities to share at a party. He recommended enjoying them on buttered toast, with an optional sprinkle of freshly-cracked black pepper, letting their natural flavors shine.

Among tinned fish varieties, sardines are a particularly tasty candidate, as their texture is meaty and the flavor is most like their fresh counterparts. Just a few years back, such a food addition to an American party would have likely turned heads. Yet, with the tinned fish trend in full swing, it's now a holiday addition many gourmands would appreciate.