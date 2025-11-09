The Unexpected Canned Ingredient José Andrés Loves To Bring To Holiday Parties
Whether it's helping those in need through the World Central Kitchen or running Michelin-starred restaurants, José Andrés knows how to feed people in diverse contexts. So when you're feeling nervous regarding your addition to a holiday party, turn to the chef's recommendation and grab a tin of canned sardines.
Andrés outlines his love for the preserved fish on an Instagram clip from his "Longer Tables" podcast. Raised in the coastal Asturias region of Spain — a canned sardine producer — his penchant for the fish comes as no surprise. Andrés poetically detailed how canned sardines remarkably preserve freshness, come in an aesthetically neat and organized state, and taste delicious — perfect qualities to share at a party. He recommended enjoying them on buttered toast, with an optional sprinkle of freshly-cracked black pepper, letting their natural flavors shine.
Among tinned fish varieties, sardines are a particularly tasty candidate, as their texture is meaty and the flavor is most like their fresh counterparts. Just a few years back, such a food addition to an American party would have likely turned heads. Yet, with the tinned fish trend in full swing, it's now a holiday addition many gourmands would appreciate.
Bring high quality sardines as a gourmet party addition
To avoid any fishy disappointments, make sure to pick your tins carefully. Whether the canned sardines are in oil or water is the first deliberation. The fish shines with added fat — José Andrés noted he loves them for their decadent composition — so go with the olive oil option. As Alton Brown's preferred favorite sardine type, you can feel extra confident with this style in hand.
Furthermore, take note that tinned seafood is gourmet fare in Europe, so spend extra on a high-quality offering. Rather than opting for the cheapest bulk buy, invest a little in the occasion. Sourcing from either Portugal or Spain is a savvy choice. Andrés vouches for the food's sustainability, so seek out brands with the most exhaustive information regarding their origins and company practices.
Buy the tins from gourmet groceries, trendy shops, or even online — they're often charmingly packaged. You could even purchase sardines in escabeche from José Andrés' own brand to guarantee the chef's approval. Whatever you buy, just give the can a taste test at home first, as the range of flavored sardines is surprising — ranging from sweet and smoky (or vinegary!) to tangy and spicy. Then, once you have a delicious option on hand, head to the party; fans of seafood will appreciate your offering.