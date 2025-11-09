15 Head-Scratching Popcorn Buckets That Were Sold At Movie Theaters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Movies and popcorn are like peanut butter and jelly — they simply belong together. The simple notion of grabbing a bucket of popcorn at the movie theater, though, isn't quite so simple anymore, since movie studios started selling complex — sometimes downright eye-popping — collectible popcorn buckets.

Theme parks began offering reusable popcorn containers in the 1990s, but those early ones were simply plastic buckets with movie images and characters printed on them. Disney, for example, started out in the early '90s with simple plastic containers that had lids, handles, and images of Mickey Mouse and his animated pals. But, as the years passed, the popcorn holders got more elaborate, being molded to look like full-body versions of different characters, like Dumbo and Sulley from "Monsters, Inc." You might think that these contraptions would be difficult to clean. Hand washing is the way to keep your bucket clean.

Cinemas eventually picked up on the idea of promotional popcorn containers, and a theater bucket frenzy took off in earnest in 2019 with the release of an R2-D2 popcorn holder, offered by AMC Theatres for the debut of "The Rise of Skywalker." The three-dimensional mini R2-D2 replica retailed at about $50 and sold out completely. The bucket mania had begun.

Since then, competition has become a bit fierce among film companies, and a host of collectible popcorn buckets has hit theater shelves — some of them eyebrow-raising, to say the least, and others rather awe-inspiring. Many of these collectible containers aren't exactly designed to efficiently hold popcorn — but that hasn't stopped aficionados from paying top dollar to get hold of them.