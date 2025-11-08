Here's How To Grow A Fig Tree Indoors – Without It Dying
Especially for first-time gardeners, the idea of planting a fig tree can seem outlandish. After all, the fruit tree conjures images of its native climate in West Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean — not so much your house. Yet with proper care, the plant bearing such delicate fruit is surprisingly hardy and can even prosper indoors.
To help explain the domestic growing process, Food Republic is fortunate for the advice of Angelika Zaber, a lawn care specialist and gardening expert at Online Turf. She outlined specific — yet easy-to-follow guidelines — that'll ensure you get a healthy and fruitful tree. You'll want to start by considering your indoor growing location, since the sun is critical to fig tree growth. Zaber recommended a spot that "receives bright, indirect sunlight," has a "humidity between 40%-60%" and a temperature range of 70 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Essentially, she told Food Republic that the tree deserves the most comfortable part of your house.
When it comes to the pot, don't start too big, as this increases the odds of overwatering. Instead, select a vessel with a several-inch radius around the roots, accompanied by a saucer underneath, and simply up-size as the tree grows. Zaber also urged gardeners to stock up on a "slow-release, balanced fertilizer" to replicate outdoor growing conditions. With such factors carefully considered, your fig tree will grow and produce beautiful green, wide leaves, lending an elegant decorative element to your space. And with enough patience, you'll get the fruit, too — perfect for enjoyment in gourmet creations like a fig and pig crostini.
Properly maintain your fig tree for sustained indoor growth
Whether you're growing sweet potatoes indoors or a fig tree, proper upkeep ensures that the plant has a long life. Of course, watering is mandatory — fig trees need to be consistently hydrated. The aim should be "well-draining soil that's consistently moist," Angelika Zaber explained. So rather than strictly adhering to a weekly watering schedule or pouring a designated volume, periodically check the pot. "Insert your finger in the soil[,] and if the top 2 inches feel dry, it is time to water your plant," she noted.
Furthermore, the fig tree's appearance serves as a maintenance indicator. Zaber explained that yellow and browning leaves indicate both under- and over-watering. If you notice dropping leaves, underwatering is the issue — while overwatering is "accompanied by the stems turning soft and mushy," she said. And if you've been patiently awaiting fruit but haven't caught sight of a single figlet, then limited light and bad soil are the likely issues.
Even while growing indoors, you'll want to keep seasonal considerations in mind, too. Zaber advocated for exclusively "fertilizing during the growing season," which occurs from spring to fall. If your local climate allows it, you could also move the tree outside during this time. Generally, though, an indoor fig tree doesn't trouble gardeners — producing ample fruit for a Giada De Laurentiis-approved fig jam and cheese pairing.