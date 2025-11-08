Here's How To Grow A Fig Tree Indoors – Without It Dying

Especially for first-time gardeners, the idea of planting a fig tree can seem outlandish. After all, the fruit tree conjures images of its native climate in West Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean — not so much your house. Yet with proper care, the plant bearing such delicate fruit is surprisingly hardy and can even prosper indoors.

To help explain the domestic growing process, Food Republic is fortunate for the advice of Angelika Zaber, a lawn care specialist and gardening expert at Online Turf. She outlined specific — yet easy-to-follow guidelines — that'll ensure you get a healthy and fruitful tree. You'll want to start by considering your indoor growing location, since the sun is critical to fig tree growth. Zaber recommended a spot that "receives bright, indirect sunlight," has a "humidity between 40%-60%" and a temperature range of 70 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Essentially, she told Food Republic that the tree deserves the most comfortable part of your house.

When it comes to the pot, don't start too big, as this increases the odds of overwatering. Instead, select a vessel with a several-inch radius around the roots, accompanied by a saucer underneath, and simply up-size as the tree grows. Zaber also urged gardeners to stock up on a "slow-release, balanced fertilizer" to replicate outdoor growing conditions. With such factors carefully considered, your fig tree will grow and produce beautiful green, wide leaves, lending an elegant decorative element to your space. And with enough patience, you'll get the fruit, too — perfect for enjoyment in gourmet creations like a fig and pig crostini.