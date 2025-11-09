Is It Safe To Eat An Avocado That Has Turned Brown?

Whether mashed into a creamy guacamole, sliced over freshly toasted bread, or even made into an ice cream, avocados bring vibrant flavors and nutrients to any dish. But there's one major drawback any avo lover will know ... they're incredibly unpredictable, and it's hard to know when one is perfectly ripe. Sure, there are tricks, like giving it a gentle squeeze to test for softness or popping off the stem to check the color beneath, but the timing can still be tricky. Even when you've finally cut into your avocado at the right moment, you might also notice its green flesh can quickly start to turn brown. But are brown avocados safe to eat? The answer is maybe, as there are a few other signs of freshness you should pay attention to as well.

Browning typically occurs after an avocado has been cut, through a process called oxidation. In simple terms, this happens when the flesh reacts with oxygen in the air, activating enzymes that turn it brown — a similar process to how an apple darkens after being sliced. While it may not look particularly appetizing, slight browning doesn't necessarily mean the avocado has gone bad, especially if the rest of the flesh still looks and smells fine. It's definitely not that aesthetically pleasing, though, so to slow down oxidation, store your leftover avocado in an airtight container to minimize its exposure to air.