Spend Less On Frozen Thanksgiving Turkey Thanks To This Popular Supermarket
Nothing says Thanksgiving like a perfectly cooked turkey with all the trimmings. Whether you roast, deep-fry, smoke, or grill your turkey, the bird, which has become synonymous with Thanksgiving, remains one of the most delicious — and likely the most expensive — parts of a holiday meal. If you're looking to save some money on Thanksgiving dinner, one of your best bets is to head to Aldi, where you can get a frozen Jennie-O 14.5-pound premium young turkey for $11.07 ($0.77 per pound).
Considering the average cost of turkey in the United States is around $2.03 per pound, Aldi's Jennie-O turkey is a steal — especially when you compare it to what other stores offer. For example, Walmart offers the same Jennie-O premium young turkey for $2.58 per pound. At Kroger, its in-store brand of frozen turkey costs more than twice as much as Aldi's, at $1.89 per pound or around $27 to $28 for a similar-sized bird.
Other ways to save on Thanksgiving at Aldi
Of course, not everyone's Thanksgiving involves cooking a whole turkey. For such families, Aldi also sells a Butterball Boneless Turkey Breast roast that's 3 pounds and made entirely of white meat for $12.09. While this is considerably more expensive than the options above, at $4.03 per pound, keep in mind that the per-pound price of turkey also factors in the bones, connective tissue, and other bits that don't get eaten. For example, when you purchase a 14-pound turkey, roughly 10 pounds of the bird is edible meat. So, if you're a fan of white meat and don't plan on making a jumbo batch of creamy turkey salad the day after Thanksgiving, going with this option might make sense.
Whichever turkey you choose, Aldi also has plenty of deals on easy-to-make Thanksgiving dinner sides. You could pair your turkey with a box of Chef's Cupboard Cornbread Stuffing Mix ($0.79 to $1.05), Scalloped Potatoes ($1.29), Specially Selected Truffle and Porcini Mushroom Mac and Cheese ($2.75), and Season's Choice Steamable Frozen Peas ($1.09) that you can serve topped with butter. They also have great deals on the key ingredients to make green bean casserole, like pre-cut green beans ($2.65), Chef's Cupboard French Fried Onions ($1.79 to $3.19), and Chef's Cupboard Cream of Mushroom Soup ($0.79) — just don't make these common mistakes when putting the dish together. With prices like these, you can get the majority of your meal ingredients for under $25, which sounds like a great deal to us.