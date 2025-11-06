Spend Less On Frozen Thanksgiving Turkey Thanks To This Popular Supermarket

Nothing says Thanksgiving like a perfectly cooked turkey with all the trimmings. Whether you roast, deep-fry, smoke, or grill your turkey, the bird, which has become synonymous with Thanksgiving, remains one of the most delicious — and likely the most expensive — parts of a holiday meal. If you're looking to save some money on Thanksgiving dinner, one of your best bets is to head to Aldi, where you can get a frozen Jennie-O 14.5-pound premium young turkey for $11.07 ($0.77 per pound).

Considering the average cost of turkey in the United States is around $2.03 per pound, Aldi's Jennie-O turkey is a steal — especially when you compare it to what other stores offer. For example, Walmart offers the same Jennie-O premium young turkey for $2.58 per pound. At Kroger, its in-store brand of frozen turkey costs more than twice as much as Aldi's, at $1.89 per pound or around $27 to $28 for a similar-sized bird.