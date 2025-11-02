The Creamiest Seafood Enchilada Sauce Comes From A Can

When it comes to enchiladas, it may be most common to see them topped with red or green sauce — or both, in the case of seafood enchiladas divorciadas. However, the classic dish can also be served with a creamy sauce. There's a simple hack to craft the perfect topping to pair with shrimp, crab, or lobster enchiladas: Use canned cream of shrimp soup.

All you need to do to quickly whip it up is combine the condensed soup with cream cheese and heat the mixture until it's warm and smooth. Then, you can kick it up a notch with your favorite add-ins. Try jalapeños, hot sauce, cayenne, or crushed red pepper for a spicy kick, or add savory flavor with aromatics like garlic or onion. Smoked paprika or canned chipotles in adobo sauce can give it a little smoky flavor, or you can add some bright color and a bit of texture with diced red or green peppers.

In addition to crafting your own unique flavor profile, you can also adjust the cheesiness. For a thicker, ooey-gooey version, sprinkle in some Monterey Jack or cheddar (save a variety like queso fresco for garnish, since it doesn't melt as well into sauces). Just be sure to avoid common cheese sauce mistakes, like stirring in your whole pile of shredded cheese at the same time or leaving the sauce on the heat, both of which can cause it to curdle.