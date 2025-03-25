Shrimp Wiggle Isn't As Fun As It Sounds, But It Is A Vintage Dish To Use Up Your Canned Goods

While "shrimp wiggle" may sound more like an ill-conceived dance move than something you might find on the dinner table, it is, indeed, a food. The recipe dates back to at least 1898 when it was published in Fannie Farmer's "Chafing Dish Possibilities," but it has also been included in other publications like "Joy of Cooking" and even made a regular appearance on Franklin D. Roosevelt's table during his presidency. The simple dish essentially consists of shrimp and peas in a roux-based white sauce. The creamed concoction is then spooned over a starch like rice, toast, or crackers.

If you can't find a good way to organize the canned goods in your pantry, this old-school recipe might be ideal for using up some of those excess ingredients. In addition to the canned peas that the typical shrimp wiggle recipe calls for, you could also use canned shrimp as the protein base. If you have some creamed soup that needs to be used up — particularly cream of shrimp — that makes for a suitable substitution for the white sauce if you add a splash of milk to thin it out. Some versions of the dish also include diced tomatoes, so you can toss those in, too, if you have a can on hand.