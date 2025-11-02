Can You Buy Pawpaws At The Grocery Store?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though modern global supply chains enable the near constant availability of exotic fruits and fresh citrus in many grocery stores, some native species have fallen by the wayside. In America, especially, some citizens may be surprised to find that one of their best native fruits, the pawpaw, is largely unavailable.

Pawpaw is a relatively delicate fruit with a short shelf life, one that's unsuited to modern supply lines that stock groceries. Additionally, since most people are unaware that it even exists, the demand for the supply simply isn't there, so it's difficult to persuade grocery stores to stock this American natural treasure. Still, in an interview with PBS, Andrew Moore, author of "Pawpaw: In Search of America's Forgotten Fruit," said he believes the real reason is "it's just something we haven't gotten around to doing yet." While research efforts to breed a more marketable pawpaw have yet to bear fruit, there's a real chance you could see this American fruit staple on market shelves in the future.

Still, more people every year fall in love with its custard-like texture reminiscent of difficult-to-eat soursop, its flavor like a mix between mango and banana, and the sheer number of applications for it in recipes. Packed with moisture and sweetness, you can use it as a substitute for bananas in most recipes, but it's a perfect choice for everything from brewing beer, making custard, baking a pie, or churning a quick batch of ice cream!