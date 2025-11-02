Can You Buy Pawpaws At The Grocery Store?
Though modern global supply chains enable the near constant availability of exotic fruits and fresh citrus in many grocery stores, some native species have fallen by the wayside. In America, especially, some citizens may be surprised to find that one of their best native fruits, the pawpaw, is largely unavailable.
Pawpaw is a relatively delicate fruit with a short shelf life, one that's unsuited to modern supply lines that stock groceries. Additionally, since most people are unaware that it even exists, the demand for the supply simply isn't there, so it's difficult to persuade grocery stores to stock this American natural treasure. Still, in an interview with PBS, Andrew Moore, author of "Pawpaw: In Search of America's Forgotten Fruit," said he believes the real reason is "it's just something we haven't gotten around to doing yet." While research efforts to breed a more marketable pawpaw have yet to bear fruit, there's a real chance you could see this American fruit staple on market shelves in the future.
Still, more people every year fall in love with its custard-like texture reminiscent of difficult-to-eat soursop, its flavor like a mix between mango and banana, and the sheer number of applications for it in recipes. Packed with moisture and sweetness, you can use it as a substitute for bananas in most recipes, but it's a perfect choice for everything from brewing beer, making custard, baking a pie, or churning a quick batch of ice cream!
Best recipes to incorporate pawpaw
You know a pawpaw's ripe when its green skin turns brown, signaling its flesh is sweet, aromatic, and soft. While you're welcome to slice it in half and squeeze the fruit directly into your mouth, subtle flavors and a texture like pudding make this rare farmer's market fruit amazing to cook with.
Pawpaw is excellent when prepared with dairy because its natural creaminess doesn't interfere with the texture of recipes like custards, puddings, and ice cream. It's also easy to finely pulp by hand or with a food processor, so getting it to distribute evenly through a liquid matrix that you'll later cook or freeze is quite easy. Pawpaw posset was actually a favorite food of President George Washington, who grew the fruit on his Mount Vernon plantation. If you want to maximize its flavor, try simmering it in a jam or jelly, since the reduction process amplifies its natural taste and creates a great ingredient to incorporate in other recipes.
For baked goods, pawpaw is a great way to incorporate a bit of tropical aromatics into any dish. You can use a 1:1 substitute ratio to turn banana bread into pawpaw bread. Just keep in mind that this fruit has a very subtle flavor. If you want something more pronounced, you may need to incorporate another pawpaw-based ingredient like frosting, jelly, or syrup. Because of its high moisture content, you may want to experiment with how much to reduce wet ingredients like milk and water in existing recipes.