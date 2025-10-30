The Affordable Solution Costco Customers Use For Kitchen Space Problems

From installing pull-out organizers in deep cabinets to converting kitchen drawers into a mini cupboard, there are plenty of smart ways to maximize space in a small kitchen. But one easy and affordable way to get clutter under control can be found right at Costco: the iDESIGN Linus Plastic Fridge and Pantry Kitchen Organizer Bins, which come in sets of four for $29.99 (though prices may vary depending on your location).

These rectangular, BPA-free plastic bins can fit in your fridge, freezer, or cabinets to clear up space and organize fresh or packaged food. Plus, since they're transparent, it's easy to find what you need. For smaller spaces, the bins can be arranged side by side, while owners of larger fridges and freezers — or those with deep shelving units — can stack them on top of each other.

Reviews of the bins are overwhelmingly positive, with multiple posters sharing that the containers have been a repeat purchase. One enthusiastic Costco member wrote, "I am very happy with this product. My refrigerator is so organized and I even have more space. It's unbelievable what organization can do."

While the product is perfect for storing fruits and veggies in the fridge, as well as jars of sauce, canned foods, and bagged snacks in the cupboard, it's also ideal for managing other items. Use it for keeping kitchen towels organized while still on display, or fill it with fresh sponges, bottles of dish detergent, and hand soap. And since the bins have handles, they're easy to move around when you reorganize.