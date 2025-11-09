Julia Child Cried Tears Of Joy Over This Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beloved chef Julia Child was known for having a passion for food — and a belief that eating itself was a primary joy of life. So, of course, it comes as no surprise that certain dishes sparked a very real physical reaction in her. While there are meals she raved about — like beef bourguignon, the French stew Child called the best in the world, or the floating island, an old-school French dessert she adored — none of them ever brought her to actual tears like one creamy tart once did.

The dessert that pulled this feat off was none other than Nancy Silverton's crème fraîche custard brioche tart. Silverton, who founded and, at the time, owned the famous La Brea Bakery in Los Angeles, was appearing on Julia Child's PBS show, "Baking with Julia." In the episode, Silverton walked Child through all of the intricate steps to prepare the tart.

Silverton's dessert is made with a buttery and soft brioche dough that's filled with a gorgeous crème fraîche (which is different from sour cream) custard, sprinkled with sugar, and baked low and slow. Once set, it's topped with white wine–poached fresh fruit, a dollop of creamy sabayon, freshly toasted nuts, and a light dusting of powdered sugar. Getting everything in one bite might take a little finagling, but since Julia Child called it "a dessert to cry over" before admitting, "I really am crying," we think that's something you should definitely try (via YouTube).