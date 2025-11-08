While medieval lasagna looked nothing like what we know it as today, Ree Drummond takes things a step further by combining all the merits of a supreme pizza with this delicious Italian dinner. With zesty pepperoni and a garden mix of vegetables, the Pioneer Woman's supreme pizza lasagna is easier to make than you'd think — provided you've got a big enough pot.

Classic lasagna has a straightforward flavor profile, rich in beef, cheese, and noodles. But Drummond kicks things up a notch with the fresh vegetable flavors of supreme pizza, adding a mix of bell peppers, pesto, mushrooms, and parsley. But even with all that earthiness, the dish is plenty bright thanks to her use of whole canned tomatoes, tomato paste, and black olives — all ingredients rich in acid. Her addition of red pepper flakes ties up the flavors with a neat, spicy little bow, creating a comprehensively seasoned lasagna sauce all in just one pot.

Drummond's cheese choices are simple: ricotta and Parmesan whisked together with egg, seasonings, and sliced mozzarella. The Parmesan and pepper flakes play off of each other, adding the flavors of classic pizza toppings to the mix. Ricotta typically melts beautifully in lasagna, but you can always add the unique baking ingredient sodium citrate to guarantee a perfectly gooey dairy layer. But while this dish may taste like supreme pizza, Drummond still observes all the best practices associated with a well-assembled, top-quality lasagna.