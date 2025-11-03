The Dollar Tree Dairy Product You Should Stock Up On For Emergencies (No Fridge Required)

The nature of emergencies is that they happen with little or no warning, so it's smart to be prepared with some stored food, water, and other supplies. From short-term events like a power outage or severe winter storm, to longer-lasting natural disasters, anyone can find themselves cut off from electricity and grocery stores. Refrigerated and frozen foods will only last so long in a power outage, but it's easy to stock up with shelf-stable goods in preparation for these unforeseen events. Dollar Tree has some affordable options, including shelf-stable milk, to help you get started.

Perishable items like milk remain safe for up to four hours in a power outage if fridge doors are kept closed. Opening the refrigerator to take out items will reduce that time frame. If you're facing a long-lasting outage, you can quickly find yourself without fundamental food staples. Marcel's Modern Pantry products from Dollar Tree are a great solution. Cartons of whole, 2%, and 1% milk are available in 32-ounce sizes for just $1.25 each.

Dollar Tree additionally offers plant-based milks from Marcel's Modern Pantry, including almond milk and oat milk. These can be stored outside of the refrigerator and are good to stock up on if you have dairy-free folks in your household. Not all emergencies knock out power, but natural disasters can make getting to a store difficult afterward. Shoppers may also deplete supermarket shelves ahead of time. These shelf-stable products help ensure you have plenty of milk on hand.