Viewers Were Appalled By One 'Love Is Blind' Contestant's Morning 'Meal'

Contains spoilers for "Love Is Blind" Season 9.

Reality dating shows have their fair share of shocking moments — from messy breakups to teary proposals — but nothing quite prepared fans for one "Love is Blind" contestant's go-to breakfast. On Season 9 of the hit Netflix dating show, contestant Megan Walerius met Jordan Keltner during the experiment, where they dated and got engaged after 10 days of talking in the infamous 'pods' without ever seeing each other.

In Episode 9, Keltner made his go-to morning smoothie for Walerius: a blend of eight ounces of baked chicken, water, and a packet of Crystal Light. Upon smelling it, Walerius gagged, while Keltner shrugged, saying, "It smells like chicken, who cares?". After taking a sip, Walerius spat it out, calling it "so gross" and complaining about the texture. Keltner later explained the concoction packs about 350 calories and 55 grams of protein.

Fans of the show were just as horrified. In the comments of the scene in the video above, one fan said they would "walk out of the experiment right then and there." Others questioned why he didn't just make a traditional protein shake or eat the chicken unblended. "You know you can build muscle without chicken lemonade," one person commented. Another went as far as to question Netflix's choices in casting, stating, "I refuse to believe that all of these people passed the psych evaluation. So much instability, it's hard to keep watching." Even former contestant Garrett Joseman expressed his disgust: "Lmao I'm all about the gainz but this is foul af."