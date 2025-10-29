Viewers Were Appalled By One 'Love Is Blind' Contestant's Morning 'Meal'
Contains spoilers for "Love Is Blind" Season 9.
Reality dating shows have their fair share of shocking moments — from messy breakups to teary proposals — but nothing quite prepared fans for one "Love is Blind" contestant's go-to breakfast. On Season 9 of the hit Netflix dating show, contestant Megan Walerius met Jordan Keltner during the experiment, where they dated and got engaged after 10 days of talking in the infamous 'pods' without ever seeing each other.
In Episode 9, Keltner made his go-to morning smoothie for Walerius: a blend of eight ounces of baked chicken, water, and a packet of Crystal Light. Upon smelling it, Walerius gagged, while Keltner shrugged, saying, "It smells like chicken, who cares?". After taking a sip, Walerius spat it out, calling it "so gross" and complaining about the texture. Keltner later explained the concoction packs about 350 calories and 55 grams of protein.
Fans of the show were just as horrified. In the comments of the scene in the video above, one fan said they would "walk out of the experiment right then and there." Others questioned why he didn't just make a traditional protein shake or eat the chicken unblended. "You know you can build muscle without chicken lemonade," one person commented. Another went as far as to question Netflix's choices in casting, stating, "I refuse to believe that all of these people passed the psych evaluation. So much instability, it's hard to keep watching." Even former contestant Garrett Joseman expressed his disgust: "Lmao I'm all about the gainz but this is foul af."
Crazy or clever ... let's discuss
I'm all for convenience and a quick meal on the way out the door. Let's face it — most of us don't have time to cook up a full Martha Stewart-level elevated breakfast every morning. And with protein being such an important nutrient in our diets, it can feel like a daily challenge to hit that target. So when there's an easy way to add protein to a meal, I'm usually all for it.
That is, with the exception of Jordan Keltner's chicken smoothie. The brown color, the grainy texture, and the chicken smell? No, thanks. Even Keltner himself struggled to drink the smoothie, leaning over the sink and pounding his fist after a sip. To each their own, but there are so many tastier ways to get your morning protein, without having to pulverize poultry. While Keltner highlighted the speed of this breakfast, how much longer would it really take to just eat eight ounces of pre-cooked chicken with a fork? Without the gagging breaks, probably less.
Not to mention, there are endless high-protein alternatives. Like Megan Walerius pointed out, eggs are another golden source of protein, and beans can add extra protein to nearly every meal. In fact, if you want to go the smoothie route, you can even give your smoothies a protein boost with canned kidney beans. They blend right in with fruit and you won't taste a thing, which is more than you can say for chicken. Or, if you want to nearly match Keltner's protein to calorie ratio, try making protein pancakes with oats, cottage cheese, egg whites, and baking soda (35 grams of protein) or mini egg frittatas with eggs, egg whites, sautéed veggies, and turkey sausage (31 grams of protein).
An ode to the worst season ever
While Jordan Keltner's chicken smoothie is by far one of the grossest moments of the season (at least according to fans), the unpleasantness goes far beyond that scene. One fan commented on the smoothie Instagram video, "This drink is the perfect representation of this season."
Many fans have hurried to social media to share their disappointment with Season 9, beginning with the casting. While past seasons featured many beloved contestants, this group seemed to be there for the wrong reasons — interested more in fame than love. One frustrated viewer commented on the show's official Instagram: "Honestly, this show should be taken off Netflix. It's a total disgrace! They should call it 'Who Wants to Be Famous?' or 'In Search of Followers,' but definitely not "Love Is Blind."
Other controversies that fans (and I) criticized included a couple's dismissive comments of not being thrilled if their child identified as LGBTQ+ and calling it a 'fad', contestant Joe Ferrucci telling his fiancé, Madison, she wasn't his type as she had a "larger physique," and contestant Edmond Harvey, breaking down after his fiancé, Kalybriah, told him she wanted to wait until marriage to have sex. To top it all off, the season ended (spoiler alert) with zero couples getting married — a first for the series — cementing Season 9's reputation as one of the most disastrous yet.