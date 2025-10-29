This Retro Appetizer Has Been Lighting Up Parties Since The '50s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something so nostalgic about foods from the past. And while exciting trends like a 1950s food revival can bring some beloved classics back to life (like forgotten desserts your grandparents ate), there are also those tried and true ones that never really left. Take deviled eggs, for example. This party appetizer and backyard barbecue favorite really took off in popularity around the 1930s, with that popularity reaching a zenith in the '50s and '60s. In fact, they became so standard that special deviled egg platters were even gifted to new brides in the 1940s South.

While they can technically be traced back all the way to ancient Rome, deviled eggs as we know them (aka with a creamy filling that includes mayo) didn't emerge until about 1896. This is when Annie Farmer's "Boston Cooking-School Cookbook" was published with a recipe that called for it. Fast-forward to the popularity of cocktail parties in the '50s, and it was hard not to find an appetizer spread that included these spiced stuffed eggs. And we're not shocked by this at all. Not only are they sized perfectly to grab and pop in your mouth between sips of your drink, but they can be made in advance and stored in the fridge until you're ready to serve them — and they're served cold, which is another advantage for a busy party.