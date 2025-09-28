The Seafood You Should Be Adding To Pozole For A Flavor Twist

Mouth-watering stew and soup recipes come in many forms, but pozole contains a special magic. The dish rests on the foundational pairing of hominy and broth, but otherwise, recipes vary widely. Traditionally, you'll find the tangier tomatillo and raw chile-based verde version, the extra-rich dried pepper rojo version, and the gentler, chile-free, garlic-spiced blanco, all tied to specific Mexican regional cuisines.

While pork, lamb, and chicken pozole are all common, seafood can also be used in place of the traditional meats for the dish. To find out more, Food Republic turned to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, who told us she loves adding shrimp into her pozole creations.

Stevens notes that shrimp is an underrated addition that "brings a light brininess" to the broth. Pozole is often thought of as a heavy, spicy dish, yet adding shrimp complements the "brighter broth of verde or blanco versions," she says. So stray from tradition, and appreciate the wondrous versatility of pozole.