The Price Of Eggs In The '50s Compared To Today Is Staggering

The price of a carton of eggs has been a benchmark for grocery prices for decades, but in the early springtime of 2025, egg prices received an even brighter spotlight. According to AP News, the average price of a dozen grade A large eggs in the U.S. reached a staggering $6.23, quite a shift from the sub $2 prices you could catch in 2021. Continue tracing back in time, and while there are outliers, the prices are significantly lower, especially when you hit the 1950s.

Back when the food trends included dishes like deviled eggs and baked Alaska, you could buy eggs for as low as 29 cents a dozen in May of 1959 — per a U.S. Department of Agriculture report in Washington state. To be fair, it's necessary to adjust figures for general inflation, as spending power perpetually evolves. Referencing the CPI Inflation Calculator provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the same 29 cent egg dozen translates to $3.25 today; showcasing the foodstuff didn't feel like much of a bargain back then, either. So while 1950s egg prices certainly catch the eye, you'll need to unscramble the full truth.