A Massive Canned Bean Recall Once Impacted Over 31,000 Pounds Of Product

Food recalls can range from minor to massive. Regardless of the severity, time is of the essence. The earlier a problem is identified, the fewer people and products are affected. So when Food Republic heard about a canned bean recall impacting over 31,000 pounds of product, it immediately piqued our interest. We had to understand what went wrong ... and we're here to spill all the beans.

On March 21, 2024, an FDA inspection revealed swollen and leaking cans of Goya Red Kidney Beans, prompting the manufacturer, Tradewind Foods de Puerto Rico, to issue a voluntary recall. Only one expiration date was affected (March 4, 2029). But shockingly, the FDA reported a loss of 1,349 cases of 24 cans. Since each can weighs 15.5 ounces, the total product affected comes to approximately 31,364 pounds.

There have been many widespread canned food recalls in the U.S, but Goya's recalled red beans were only distributed in Puerto Rico and St. Croix. The incident was deemed a Class II recall, meaning serious health consequences were possible but not likely. And since we couldn't find reports of affected consumers, we believe the FDA caught this issue early, which is a very good thing. Swollen cans can be caused by a number of factors, one being Clostridium botulinum. This neurotoxin can paralyze breathing muscles and cause sudden death, making that massive recall worth the lost inventory.