A Massive Canned Bean Recall Once Impacted Over 31,000 Pounds Of Product
Food recalls can range from minor to massive. Regardless of the severity, time is of the essence. The earlier a problem is identified, the fewer people and products are affected. So when Food Republic heard about a canned bean recall impacting over 31,000 pounds of product, it immediately piqued our interest. We had to understand what went wrong ... and we're here to spill all the beans.
On March 21, 2024, an FDA inspection revealed swollen and leaking cans of Goya Red Kidney Beans, prompting the manufacturer, Tradewind Foods de Puerto Rico, to issue a voluntary recall. Only one expiration date was affected (March 4, 2029). But shockingly, the FDA reported a loss of 1,349 cases of 24 cans. Since each can weighs 15.5 ounces, the total product affected comes to approximately 31,364 pounds.
There have been many widespread canned food recalls in the U.S, but Goya's recalled red beans were only distributed in Puerto Rico and St. Croix. The incident was deemed a Class II recall, meaning serious health consequences were possible but not likely. And since we couldn't find reports of affected consumers, we believe the FDA caught this issue early, which is a very good thing. Swollen cans can be caused by a number of factors, one being Clostridium botulinum. This neurotoxin can paralyze breathing muscles and cause sudden death, making that massive recall worth the lost inventory.
How does Clostridium botulinum get into canned goods and should we be worried?
Canned goods are meant to be completely sealed and shelf-stable. So how do bacteria get inside? Chances are, they were already inside. Clostridium botulinum is naturally occurring in soil and, subsequently, on plants. The bacteria are destroyed by heat and proper canning methods. But if something slips through the cracks, the spores can survive and multiply. And as anaerobic bacteria, they don't need oxygen to do so. They can grow within a tightly sealed can. As they do, they create air bubbles within the cans, causing them to swell or leak.
The 2024 Goya bean recall was voluntarily issued because of swollen and leaking cans. There was no mention of Clostridium botulinum actually being found. But if you were to consume the bacteria, symptoms typically appear within 12 to 36 hours and include blurred vision, muscle weakness, and difficulty swallowing and speaking. If the bacteria reach the respiratory muscles, they can become paralyzed, leading to death.
Thankfully, most adults have antibodies, which allow them to tolerate small amounts of spores. Plus, Clostridium botulinum poisoning from commercially canned goods is extremely rare nowadays. That said, we'd trust authorities and avoid recalled foods. The risks simply aren't worth it. But if you dropped a can at home, that dented can is likely safe to consume. Just make sure the dent is small and didn't break the seal. For extra safety, we'd consume it immediately before bacteria have a chance to grow.