Add This Sweet And Spicy Condiment To Pork Chops To Lock In The Moisture

Whether you're cooking a juicy pork chop on the stove, baking some thick-cut chops in the oven, or tossing them on the grill for epic charring, you may be looking for new and exciting strategies to marinate yours. Typical marinades that probably come to mind consist of salt, fat (like oil), acid (like lemon juice or vinegar), and whatever seasonings you prefer. But believe it or not, there's another acidic ingredient you can use that you probably have in your pantry: hot honey. While likely not the first idea for a marinade, hot honey not only infuses some spice into your pork, but it also acts as a tenderizer thanks to its ability to break down the fibrous elements of meat. When trying this out, look for raw hot honey over the regular kind, as the raw version has more of those important meat-tenderizing enzymes still intact.

When using hot honey in your marinade, whisking a couple of tablespoons into the rest of your ingredients is all you need. For ideal flavor and tenderness, you can let your pork chops sit in the marinade for about 2 to 4 hours, but if you somehow forget about them, they can safely sit in it for up to five days, according to the USDA.