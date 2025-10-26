For Extra Kitchen Cabinet Space In An Instant, Grab 2 Dollar Tree Items

Raise your hand if you've ever yearned for more kitchen cupboard space. While it would be amazing to have a beautifully organized pantry like the ones featured in celebrity home tours, most of us rely on our kitchen cabinets for storing everything from food and dishes to cleaning supplies. If we're being honest, kitchen cupboards can get messy. Enter: Dollar Tree. From an ultra-affordable product that organizes your messy mug cupboard to a must-have container that provides a clever hack for storing snacks and other small food bits, the discount retailer is one of our go-to sources for cost-effective kitchen organization. If you're looking for a super-cheap way to maximize your cupboard space, all you need are some Rectangular Slotted Plastic Baskets (two for $1.50) and Tool Bench Mini Adhesive Hooks ($1.50) from Dollar Tree.

To create more space in your cupboards, attach adhesive mini hooks to the inside of kitchen cabinets and use them to hang the baskets, creating little shelves to keep small items organized. For example, this TikTok demonstrates how to use this hack to manage the under-the-sink area effectively, utilizing the baskets attached to the doors for storing items such as dishwasher pods, cleaning sponges, and rubber gloves. For many, the under-the-sink area is chronically messy, so we love this hack because it corrals items that are usually loose or stored haphazardly and gives them a place of their own, freeing up the rest of the cupboard space for bigger items like bottles of cleaning supplies. It's another great storage tip if you're working with limited kitchen space.