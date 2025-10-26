For Extra Kitchen Cabinet Space In An Instant, Grab 2 Dollar Tree Items
Raise your hand if you've ever yearned for more kitchen cupboard space. While it would be amazing to have a beautifully organized pantry like the ones featured in celebrity home tours, most of us rely on our kitchen cabinets for storing everything from food and dishes to cleaning supplies. If we're being honest, kitchen cupboards can get messy. Enter: Dollar Tree. From an ultra-affordable product that organizes your messy mug cupboard to a must-have container that provides a clever hack for storing snacks and other small food bits, the discount retailer is one of our go-to sources for cost-effective kitchen organization. If you're looking for a super-cheap way to maximize your cupboard space, all you need are some Rectangular Slotted Plastic Baskets (two for $1.50) and Tool Bench Mini Adhesive Hooks ($1.50) from Dollar Tree.
To create more space in your cupboards, attach adhesive mini hooks to the inside of kitchen cabinets and use them to hang the baskets, creating little shelves to keep small items organized. For example, this TikTok demonstrates how to use this hack to manage the under-the-sink area effectively, utilizing the baskets attached to the doors for storing items such as dishwasher pods, cleaning sponges, and rubber gloves. For many, the under-the-sink area is chronically messy, so we love this hack because it corrals items that are usually loose or stored haphazardly and gives them a place of their own, freeing up the rest of the cupboard space for bigger items like bottles of cleaning supplies. It's another great storage tip if you're working with limited kitchen space.
Other ways to use this Dollar Tree hack to maximize cabinet space
However, under-the-sink isn't the only place that these baskets and adhesive hooks would be helpful. These DIY plastic baskets would also work amazingly well in the cabinetry above the counter. For instance, consider using them in the cupboard above your coffee station to store coffee pods and tea bags. Alternatively, use it to store lightweight packaged snacks for easy grab-and-go, or for food packaging, such as small ziplock baggies or snack-sized containers. If you're short on drawer space, this hack is also perfect for items you'd usually store in a catch-all or junk drawer, such as elastic bands, zip ties, leftover disposable cutlery, and sauce packets from takeout.
The little adhesive hooks can be used on their own, without the baskets, as well. Think about all the small things you could hang around the kitchen — a small nesting broom and dustbin that you use to brush off countertops specifically, nesting measuring cups and spoons, and even silicone trivets or your tea towel. You could even hang small potted herbs throughout your kitchen to bring both style to your space and delicious freshness to your cooking.