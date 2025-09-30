Dollar Tree's Clever Storage Hack For All Those Leftover Food Bits

We've all been there. After slicing, dicing, and chopping all the ingredients to make a delicious recipe, we're left with extra bits of herbs, veggies, or fruit. There's always the question: Do I store each ingredient in separate containers and take up valuable real estate in the fridge, or just call it a day and toss them? The good news is that a super affordable solution can be found in the crafting aisle at Dollar Tree. For $1.25 each, these Crafters Square Organizer Boxes are perfect for storing small amounts of leftover ingredients.

Originally designed to hold crafting supplies like beads and sequins, these circular containers, measuring 4.25 x 1.25 inches, feature small compartments that are perfect for storing items you might typically put in a plastic zip-top bag and forget about at the back of your fridge. For example, if you're making grass-fed beef chili, you might end up with extra diced peppers, grated cheese, and sprigs of cilantro. With this hack, you can easily store these leftover ingredients and use them to garnish nachos or make a fully loaded taco salad. You can also use them to store extra cut-up fruit or the remnants of last night's charcuterie or cheese board.

Since these containers are made of clear plastic, it's easy to see what's inside. They're also extremely compact. While you can stack them in your fridge, they're slim enough to fit upright on the door of the refrigerator.