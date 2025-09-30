Dollar Tree's Clever Storage Hack For All Those Leftover Food Bits
We've all been there. After slicing, dicing, and chopping all the ingredients to make a delicious recipe, we're left with extra bits of herbs, veggies, or fruit. There's always the question: Do I store each ingredient in separate containers and take up valuable real estate in the fridge, or just call it a day and toss them? The good news is that a super affordable solution can be found in the crafting aisle at Dollar Tree. For $1.25 each, these Crafters Square Organizer Boxes are perfect for storing small amounts of leftover ingredients.
Originally designed to hold crafting supplies like beads and sequins, these circular containers, measuring 4.25 x 1.25 inches, feature small compartments that are perfect for storing items you might typically put in a plastic zip-top bag and forget about at the back of your fridge. For example, if you're making grass-fed beef chili, you might end up with extra diced peppers, grated cheese, and sprigs of cilantro. With this hack, you can easily store these leftover ingredients and use them to garnish nachos or make a fully loaded taco salad. You can also use them to store extra cut-up fruit or the remnants of last night's charcuterie or cheese board.
Since these containers are made of clear plastic, it's easy to see what's inside. They're also extremely compact. While you can stack them in your fridge, they're slim enough to fit upright on the door of the refrigerator.
Other ways to use these containers for storing food
The fridge isn't the only place you can utilize these containers. Similar to how you can use Dollar Tree storage bins to organize your pantry, the Crafters Square Organizer Boxes are perfect for storing dry goods in your cupboards.
For example, if you're nearing the bottom of a package of nuts, seeds, or raisins, the organizers are a perfect receptacle for them and look far more organized than a nearly empty bag sitting on a shelf. Alternatively, you can use the compartments to store leftover baking supplies, such as sprinkles, chocolate chips, and marshmallows. Leave the items in the pantry or keep the container within easy reach for topping warm beverages or desserts (coffee or ice cream sundae station, anyone?).
And who says these organizers have to stay in the fridge or pantry? The containers also work as makeshift snack boxes. Try filling the compartments with leftover pretzels, trail mix, or even cereal, paired with chocolate-covered raisins, pieces of mandarin orange, grapes, berries, and cubes of cheese. Packed with snackable bites, these containers are the perfect grab-and-go option for movie nights, long car rides, or school recess. Whatever you choose to put inside, you can't beat the storage possibilities for the price.