My Fruity Faces: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Once Bob Ntoya recovered from the challenging start to the pitch, he and Adam Gerber were able to explain their product and its purpose to the panel that included Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and Chris Sacca (Chairman of Lowercase Capital). Gerber also enthusiastically shared, "We use magical ingredients with fruity science to create an all-natural, safe, edible sticker," before handing out samples, which were fairly well-received (per YouTube).

O'Leary initiated the questions by inquiring about the sales of the stickers, to which Gerber responded that they had brought in $125,000 in the first three years, a number that none of the Sharks were excited about. When Ntoya shared that the previous month's earnings were $2,000, the group was even less impressed. Ntoya tried to offset the information by explaining that they were working to get their products into Walmart — but when pressed about the actual arrangement, Ntoya shared that they did not yet have a purchase order, which further disappointed the panel of investors. To add insult to injury, more questioning also revealed that the two had raised $482,000 for the company but were in debt to the tune of $177,000 with only $4,000 in the bank.

Corcoran was the first to decline investing, citing a doubt that she'd see a return. The others followed suit, with O'Leary advising them to avoid sinking anymore money into the company and Sacca noting that an investment would primarily just cover their debts. Both Cuban and John opted out based on what they saw as a poor execution of the business.