The Old-School Deli Meat Brand That's Still Less Than $1 (But The Price Is The Only Plus)

Look for the most affordable groceries, and you'll be shocked to still find food prices from a different era. And in the realm of pre-packaged cold cuts, it doesn't get much cheaper than Buddig deli meats, which are sold for as low as 78 cents for a 2-ounce package. The brand, which was founded in 1943, offers cured meat in a variety of options, like turkey, ham, chicken, and corned beef.

Unfortunately, the Buddig brand today draws attention for its low prices, not quality. On a Reddit thread, users point out, "That stuff is only edible if you were raised on it," and note a salty, unnatural flavor. Indeed, some of its products, such as its sliced turkey, contain 590 milligrams of sodium in only 2 ounces; that's 25% of your daily requirement in only a few bites. Furthermore, both of its poultry options consist of mechanically separated meat, a pulp-like extracted foodstuff known for its unpleasant flavor and texture.

Additionally, offerings like Buddig's Honey Ham and Honey Roasted Turkey also contain an additive called carrageenan, which may cause adverse digestive issues. Needless to say, don't expect Buddig's meats listed among the deli meat industry's least processed items; it's a product designed to cut costs.