The Old-School Deli Meat Brand That's Still Less Than $1 (But The Price Is The Only Plus)
Look for the most affordable groceries, and you'll be shocked to still find food prices from a different era. And in the realm of pre-packaged cold cuts, it doesn't get much cheaper than Buddig deli meats, which are sold for as low as 78 cents for a 2-ounce package. The brand, which was founded in 1943, offers cured meat in a variety of options, like turkey, ham, chicken, and corned beef.
Unfortunately, the Buddig brand today draws attention for its low prices, not quality. On a Reddit thread, users point out, "That stuff is only edible if you were raised on it," and note a salty, unnatural flavor. Indeed, some of its products, such as its sliced turkey, contain 590 milligrams of sodium in only 2 ounces; that's 25% of your daily requirement in only a few bites. Furthermore, both of its poultry options consist of mechanically separated meat, a pulp-like extracted foodstuff known for its unpleasant flavor and texture.
Additionally, offerings like Buddig's Honey Ham and Honey Roasted Turkey also contain an additive called carrageenan, which may cause adverse digestive issues. Needless to say, don't expect Buddig's meats listed among the deli meat industry's least processed items; it's a product designed to cut costs.
Discover cost-effective alternatives to Buddig cured meats
The Buddig brand is part of the Carl Buddig and Co. umbrella of companies, which also includes other ready-to-eat brands like Kingsford meats and Old Wisconsin jerky. In addition to selling many of its own products, Buddig also handles private label packaging, quielty producing for other companies the kind of lunch meat to avoid from Aldi.
Such economies of scale create prices that certainly entice, but keep in mind that deli meat isn't the best food category for cutting costs. For health purposes, it's best to avoid sodium-heavy offerings like Buddig's and stick to freshly sliced deli meat instead, as it's lower in preservatives. Or, if you're really ambitious, consider making your own deli meats — an option that's more nutritious and still cost-effective.
Alternatively, you achieve deli meat savings by purchasing in bulk. At Costco, you can grab the Kirkland Signature Oven Browned Turkey Breast for $5.44 a pound — cheaper than Buddig's $6.24 per pound. You'll just need to shave the meat yourself, but take some time with a sharp knife, and the tradeoff is worth the while for those who consume abundant cold cuts.