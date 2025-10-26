The New Jersey Shop That's A Candy Lover's Dream Come True
If you're a sweet tooth looking for an impressive candy store, New Jersey is where it's at. This state boasts IT'SUGAR, one of the world's largest specialty candy retailers. There are five outlets in New Jersey alone, but the one housed in the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford is particularly special. This shop is considered America's first candy department store and carries over 10,000 types of sweets. It's not just the candy selection that will blow you away, however, but the entire experience.
As you enter the massive, three-story shop, you'll be greeted by a 60-foot Statue of Liberty replica made from jelly beans. You'll find life-sized candy characters like Sour Patch Kids and M&Ms next to aisles upon aisles of candy, from classics like Hershey's and Starburst to throwbacks like Retro Sours, Bubble Jug, and OUCH! Gum. The shop is famous for its novelty products like Churro Cotton Candy and the Death by Sour Box (full of sour-acid candies with serious bite). You'll also encounter a lollipop garden, Oreo café, and an adult candy section with booze-infused treats.
IT'SUGAR was founded by Jeff Rubin in 2006, with the first store opening in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It's been such a hit that the company expanded, and today, there are over 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Each destination offers something unique, and whether you want to visit the Atlantic City flagship shop or the American Dream Mall's candy department store, you're in for a real treat.
What to know before visiting IT'SUGAR in New Jersey
There are five IT'SUGAR locations in New Jersey. The stores in Ocean City and Wildwood are right along the boardwalk and are only open seasonally, closing at the end of the summer tourist season. Before heading over, we'd check Google Maps or the IT'SUGAR website for exact dates. In Tinton Falls, the Jersey Shore Outlets have an IT'SUGAR shop, so while you're stocking up on discount goods, you can stay fueled with sweet treats.
Atlantic City's flagship store is connected to Caesar's Palace right along the boardwalk. It's open seven days a week and year-round, so you can get that sweet fix anytime you want — with ocean views to boot. East Rutherford's American Dream Mall location is also open daily year-round. It's on the mall's first level in Court G, but be warned: Parking here can be time-consuming. And given the store's enormous size, we'd allow plenty of time to explore all three stories.
Overall, shoppers rave about this New Jersey-born chain – where children are in candy heaven while adults are filled with sweet nostalgia. However, customers say the stores are a bit pricey, particularly for everyday treats you could find at your typical grocery store. As such, we'd save those mainstream purchases and must-have Halloween candy variety packs for cheaper retailers. Focus on the shop's funky, novelty finds instead, like Dubai chocolate — one of the candies to stock up on before prices skyrocket.