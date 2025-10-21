Upgrade Depression-Era Water Pie With A Fizzy Alternative

During the Depression era, when times were tough and every ingredient had to stretch, baked goods became a testament to creativity born out of necessity. With staples like fruit, eggs, and dairy often out of reach, home cooks devised clever substitutions to still enjoy dessert. There was mock apple pie, which skips pricey apples for crackers boiled in sugar and spices, or chocolate cake made without eggs, milk, or butter, and perhaps most surprising of all: Water pie – which can be prepped in a matter of seconds. And don't let the name fool you — this 1930s favorite is full of flavor. To learn more about this classic and how to give it a modern twist using soda, Food Republic spoke with Walleska Cianfanelli, executive pastry chef and culinary education lead at Wilton's Sweet Studio.

Unlike traditional custard pies, which rely on eggs and milk for structure, water pie uses plain water as its wet ingredient. "As it bakes, the flour and sugar combine with the water to create a silky custard filling," Cianfanelli explained. It's described as sweet – with the topping not too distinct from a classic custard.

But water can only go so far as a flavor enhancer. To level up your pie, Cianfanelli suggested substituting water for soda. "Cola or root beer adds notes of caramel, vanilla, and spice, giving the pie a richer taste," she told us. "Fruity sodas (like orange or lemon-lime) make the pie brighter and more candy-like, sometimes reminiscent of a creamsicle or sherbet." Beyond flavor, Cianfanelli also noted that soda transforms the pie's texture thanks to two ingredients that are plentiful in pop: carbon dioxide and sugar. The former aerates the batter, while the latter deepens caramelization during baking.