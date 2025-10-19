Why The Matcha Dutch Bros Uses Is A Letdown

Few feelings compare to spotting that blue windmill on a long drive and knowing you finally reached Dutch Bros. With its colorful, customizable drinks and various teas and smoothies, Dutch Bros has long been a top competitor for fast, drive-thru coffee. While customers fiend over sweet drinks like the Golden Eagle or Caramelizer, not every menu item quite hits the mark, especially when it comes to matcha drinks.

Dutch Bros offers ten different matcha beverages, from a classic Vanilla Matcha Latte to a more fruity Watermelon Matcha Lemonade. According to an employee on Reddit, however, the Dutch Bros matcha doesn't use traditional matcha powder. Instead, the coffee chain's drinks are made with a 'matcha concentrate' using mainly sugar, glycerin and green tea extract with only a bit of matcha tea powder. While one could argue matcha is technically a green tea powder, it has to be made from specially grown and stone-ground tencha green tea leaves — known for their vibrant color, earthy flavor, and natural energy boost — to be considered true matcha.

For many fans, the difference in Dutch Bros matcha is noticeable. Customers and employees have expressed their disappointment on the same Reddit thread, with comments such as, "As a matcha lover, 0/10, do not recommend" and "doesn't taste like matcha at all :( just sugary milk and grassy syrup lol not worth the money." Some customers enjoyed the sweet flavor, but if you're after authentic matcha, you might be better off skipping Dutch Bros and finding a coffee shop that whisks the real thing.