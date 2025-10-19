Why The Matcha Dutch Bros Uses Is A Letdown
Few feelings compare to spotting that blue windmill on a long drive and knowing you finally reached Dutch Bros. With its colorful, customizable drinks and various teas and smoothies, Dutch Bros has long been a top competitor for fast, drive-thru coffee. While customers fiend over sweet drinks like the Golden Eagle or Caramelizer, not every menu item quite hits the mark, especially when it comes to matcha drinks.
Dutch Bros offers ten different matcha beverages, from a classic Vanilla Matcha Latte to a more fruity Watermelon Matcha Lemonade. According to an employee on Reddit, however, the Dutch Bros matcha doesn't use traditional matcha powder. Instead, the coffee chain's drinks are made with a 'matcha concentrate' using mainly sugar, glycerin and green tea extract with only a bit of matcha tea powder. While one could argue matcha is technically a green tea powder, it has to be made from specially grown and stone-ground tencha green tea leaves — known for their vibrant color, earthy flavor, and natural energy boost — to be considered true matcha.
For many fans, the difference in Dutch Bros matcha is noticeable. Customers and employees have expressed their disappointment on the same Reddit thread, with comments such as, "As a matcha lover, 0/10, do not recommend" and "doesn't taste like matcha at all :( just sugary milk and grassy syrup lol not worth the money." Some customers enjoyed the sweet flavor, but if you're after authentic matcha, you might be better off skipping Dutch Bros and finding a coffee shop that whisks the real thing.
Why chains like Dutch Bros use matcha syrup
Of course, these negative reactions weren't the goal when Dutch Bros released its matcha drinks in May 2025. Why, then, would a major coffee chain choose a sugary concentrate over the real thing? The answer is simple: cost, speed, and convenience.
Authentic matcha can be temperamental, and it's easy to make common mistakes when making it. The process requires you to sift the powder, then whisk it in hot water with a bamboo whisk to achieve that signature frothy texture. When the drive-thru line is a dozen cars long, there just isn't time to prepare it the traditional way. Syrups and concentrates, on the other hand, can be made ahead of time and have a longer shelf-life. Not only that, but matcha prices have surged in recent years, with even small tins costing $20 or more for just an ounce and a half. For Dutch Bros, which built its reputation on fun, customizable drinks rather than traditional tea preparation, it's a tradeoff that makes sense, even if it leaves matcha purists unsatisfied.