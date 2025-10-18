Make Your Chicken Salad Sweeter With This Canned Addition

You may have never thought to use fruit cocktail in chicken salad, but it offers some surprising advantages for those of you who prefer a sweeter take on the dish. A good chicken salad is inherently creamy, but dumping in sugar can make it grainy with an off-putting crunch, and sweeteners like honey can make it a bit sticky. Fruit cocktail, however, lends a couple of sweet options.

If you separate the bits of different fruits from the syrup, you'll find that they are tender enough to not interfere with your recipe's texture while still adding pops of fruitiness — like grapes or dried cranberries but with a softer texture. Whether it's a mix of different types or just a singular fruit, this is a great opportunity to infuse your recipe with tons of flavor for minimal effort. You can then save that canned fruit cocktail syrup for a tasty ham glaze, desserts, or baked goods.

If you don't want too much additional fruit in your chicken salad, you can also just pour in a bit of the syrup for extra sweetness and fruity flavor that diffuses throughout the whole dish. However, dumping in a can, syrup and all, might run the risk of over-sweetening your meal and compromising all the work you did putting it together. It's best to add a smaller amount of fruit, syrup, or both, and taste as you go so you end up with a balanced dish that's sweet, meaty, and fruity.