The Raising Cane's Hack For People Who Don't Like Breaded Chicken Fingers
Popular fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is all about chicken fingers. You won't find breasts, wings, legs, or thighs on the menu like at KFC or Popeyes, which Cane's has more in common with than just fried chicken. Even its chicken sandwich is made by putting three hand-battered chicken fingers on a bun with lettuce and Cane's sauce. But what if you're not a fan of breaded chicken? Well, it turns out there's a secret menu hack with an alternative: unbreaded chicken fingers.
To get the secret menu item, order the fingers "naked" or unbreaded. The chicken is fried the same way, but without any breading on it. The outside comes out lightly crisp, with one TikTok user claiming the chicken remains moist inside yet a little drier than the traditional chicken fingers (which are different from chicken tenders). The naked fingers tend to shrink more than the breaded ones, so an extra may be tossed in.
You can't order secret menu items like naked chicken fingers through the app; it has to be done in person at a counter or drive-thru. Since they have to be custom-made, you'll also have to wait longer for the naked fingers. However, it also means you'll be getting freshly-made chicken.
More Raising Cane's secret menu hacks
People share secret menu hacks on social media for seemingly every fast food place these days, and naked chicken is just one of them for Raising Cane's. Some hacks are crazily creative and require a little DIY work, like the bizarre Raising Cane's fast food pizza hack. But most are simpler tweaks to the basic, uncluttered menu, which — besides the chicken fingers and sandwich — only consists of fries, Texas Toast, coleslaw, and drinks.
A popular hack is asking for the three-finger chicken sandwich on two pieces of Texas Toast instead of a bun, which could also be done with naked fingers. Another involves getting just one finger, one piece of Texas Toast, and Cane's sauce for a mini-sandwich. You can also order the chicken and fries extra crispy or ask for the Texas Toast "BOB," brushed with garlic butter on both sides (instead of one). Other sauce-related hacks include requesting hot sauce, the chain's freshly-made honey mustard, or a 32-ounce cup of Cane's sauce. While not all locations may fulfill your secret menu requests, you'll have the best luck if you go at times that aren't busy and, of course, ask politely.