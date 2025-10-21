The Raising Cane's Hack For People Who Don't Like Breaded Chicken Fingers

Popular fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is all about chicken fingers. You won't find breasts, wings, legs, or thighs on the menu like at KFC or Popeyes, which Cane's has more in common with than just fried chicken. Even its chicken sandwich is made by putting three hand-battered chicken fingers on a bun with lettuce and Cane's sauce. But what if you're not a fan of breaded chicken? Well, it turns out there's a secret menu hack with an alternative: unbreaded chicken fingers.

To get the secret menu item, order the fingers "naked" or unbreaded. The chicken is fried the same way, but without any breading on it. The outside comes out lightly crisp, with one TikTok user claiming the chicken remains moist inside yet a little drier than the traditional chicken fingers (which are different from chicken tenders). The naked fingers tend to shrink more than the breaded ones, so an extra may be tossed in.

You can't order secret menu items like naked chicken fingers through the app; it has to be done in person at a counter or drive-thru. Since they have to be custom-made, you'll also have to wait longer for the naked fingers. However, it also means you'll be getting freshly-made chicken.