The Seating Mistake You Should Avoid At Restaurants

It's always a good idea to treat yourself to dining out once in a while. It's a great way to socialize or catch up with friends, and an excellent opportunity to try new cuisines. While usually an enjoyable experience, there's plenty of dining etiquette rules that are commonly broken, alongside certain factors like seating mistakes which can quickly sour a pleasant outing. To learn more, Food Republic spoke with Salar Sheik, restaurant and hospitality consultant.

"One of the most common mistakes diners make is not considering the noise level and flow of traffic in the dining room," Sheik revealed. "For example, sitting near the bar or patio usually means more movement, chatter, and energy — which can be great for a lively night out, but not ideal for a quiet conversation." It's also a smart idea to politely request your seating preferences to the host. If there's loud music playing, you can ask to be seated away from any speakers, which are usually well-hidden in the dining room. You should also ask to avoid high-traffic areas like the doors to the kitchen, which will have constant flow or waiters bringing in and out food, or the dreaded toilet table. According to Sheik, "Choosing a booth or an interior table often provides a more relaxed and intimate experience."

If you are looking for a relaxed and casual experience, you can also consider dining out on less busy days, swapping the weekends for Tuesday — which was also the day of the week Anthony Bourdain recommended to eat out. You could also try going at non-peak hours, such as enjoying lunch after 2 p.m., or a post-9 p.m. dinner in true Spanish-style.