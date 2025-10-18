The Flavor-Boosting Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup is a classic dish for a reason. It's full of protein, packed with vegetables, and has a hearty saltiness that consistently satisfies even the hungriest eater. But one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking chicken soup is overthinking the ingredients. Those that do should take a tip from Emeril Lagasse. When he wants to boost his simple chicken noodle soup recipe, he turns to one ingredient: mushrooms.

Most mushrooms are porous and if dropped in any liquid, oil, or fat, they will absorb it. To avoid this problem Lagasse quarters his mushrooms, and then sautés them in a bit of vegetable, browning their exteriors and creating a roasted richness that adds more overall depth to his soup. If you want to use less oil in the sautéing process, add enough water to cover the bottom of the pan, simmer the mushrooms for a couple of minutes, and then let the water evaporate. This drives out the excess moisture in the mushrooms and lets you use less cooking fat to properly develop the flavor.

The result is an antioxidant-rich powerhouse of taste that contributes to the heartiness and texture of this cold weather classic with very little effort. But while you may be used to using standard buttoncap, portobello, or bella mushrooms, don't be afraid to experiment! The world of edible fungi has all sorts of options, and just about any type of mushroom can be cooked in soup.