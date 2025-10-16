Review: Taco Bell Cranks Up The Heat With Its Fiery New Frank's RedHot Diablo Sauce

Taco Bell has long been a stalwart on the fast food scene, fulfilling lunchtime cravings and late night hunger pangs with its iconic menu items, affordable value options, and unique new releases. Though it's primarily known for crunchwraps, burritos, and gorditas (along with many other dearly missed items from years gone by), Taco Bell has more recently turned its attention to breaded chicken, with crispy chicken nuggets and other menu offerings that have made it a pleasant change up for fast food fried chicken lovers.

The fast food chain is also known for its collaborations, whether it's with Mountain Dew to create the legendary Baja Blast, or Milk Bar . Now, Taco Bell has paired up with Frank's RedHot — one of my favorite hot sauces — to create a new sauce to feature on its crispy chicken. The Frank's RedHot Diablo sauce menu is now available, and I had a chance to sample every item on it, including the crispy chicken burrito, taco, nacho fries, and chicken strips. So, is this spicy collab helping Taco Bell improve its already-hot chicken game, or will this partnership smother the chain's once-promising rise to the fast-food chicken elite? Let's find out.