The One Rule To Remember When Making The Internet-Famous Orange Blender Cake

Oranges are not only chock-full of nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and potassium, but they are also versatile. Mix the citrusy fruit with soy sauce, ginger, and more to get the base for an at-home orange chicken sauce, or freeze orange juice into cubes to get a less watery mimosa. If you've been on the internet lately, you might have seen the video of someone cutting up a navel orange and putting it in the blender with flour, eggs, sugar, and other ingredients to make a delicious orange cake. While the internet raves about the convenience of having only the blender to clean up after this cake, some forget the cardinal rule when making batter with a blender: do not overmix.

Overmixing your cake means the gluten has more of an opportunity to develop. The more developed the gluten is, the more likely the batter forms elastic strands that result in a gluey texture. Another thing that can happen is aeration, which is the effect of too much air being let into your batter. It can cause your cakes to rise prematurely, which means the cake will be more likely to sink in itself shortly after being baked.