How To Improve The Texture Of Gluten-Free Baked Goods, According To An Expert
Despite it feeling like every aspect of American cuisine has some kind of bread element, many individuals are gluten-free. But sometimes gluten-free products can be tough to eat, or have an overly dense consistency. That's why we sat down with Sofia Schlieben, corporate pastry chef at JF Restaurants, to talk about some things you can do to improve the texture of gluten-free baked goods.
"Incorporating cornmeal or nut flours can help offset some of the gumminess people often associate with gluten-free baked goods," Schlieben says. "They add a bit of contrast and complexity, which makes the overall bite feel more intentional and satisfying."
When it comes to gluten-free baking, the best results often happen when you do the opposite of what you would do when working with gluten. This is especially true when mixing batter. With standard ingredients, most recipes warn that over-mixing can create excess structure, leading to a dense, tough texture. But gluten-free baking often lacks structure, so it's recommended to mix the batter longer to achieve a better rise and more desirable chew.
Another counterintuitive tip is to bake gluten-free items longer than the recipe calls for. Doing so allows the extra moisture needed to hydrate the flour blends to dry out, preventing the unpleasant gumminess that undercooked gluten-free items often have. Finally, replacing some of the liquid your recipe calls for with carbonated water can lead to a lighter texture. The air in the soda creates pockets in the dough that result in more fluffiness.
When in doubt, add more flavor to your gluten-free bakes
While there are a few things you can do to improve your gluten-free creations' texture, it's never going to be a 100% match to traditional baking. For that, Sofia Schlieben shares some other ways to make delicious baked goods — from Italian rainbow cookies to flourless chocolate and red wine Swedish cake — whether they contain gluten or not. "Look for ingredients that pack a flavor punch. Swap in coffee for water in a chocolate cake, or add spices to cookies," she says. "Cardamom in a brioche dough can be really beautiful."
Choosing recipes with rich flavor, like Ina Garten's gluten-free chocolate cake, will have you so satisfied you won't even notice the alternative flour. Another way to get more flavor and moisture in your cake recipes is to replace some of the liquid with fruit purees like applesauce. If you want more flavor without adding too much liquid, add some lemon or orange zest to your batter. The same rule applies to extracts like almond or vanilla. Happy baking!