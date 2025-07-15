How To Improve The Texture Of Gluten-Free Baked Goods, According To An Expert

Despite it feeling like every aspect of American cuisine has some kind of bread element, many individuals are gluten-free. But sometimes gluten-free products can be tough to eat, or have an overly dense consistency. That's why we sat down with Sofia Schlieben, corporate pastry chef at JF Restaurants, to talk about some things you can do to improve the texture of gluten-free baked goods.

"Incorporating cornmeal or nut flours can help offset some of the gumminess people often associate with gluten-free baked goods," Schlieben says. "They add a bit of contrast and complexity, which makes the overall bite feel more intentional and satisfying."

When it comes to gluten-free baking, the best results often happen when you do the opposite of what you would do when working with gluten. This is especially true when mixing batter. With standard ingredients, most recipes warn that over-mixing can create excess structure, leading to a dense, tough texture. But gluten-free baking often lacks structure, so it's recommended to mix the batter longer to achieve a better rise and more desirable chew.

Another counterintuitive tip is to bake gluten-free items longer than the recipe calls for. Doing so allows the extra moisture needed to hydrate the flour blends to dry out, preventing the unpleasant gumminess that undercooked gluten-free items often have. Finally, replacing some of the liquid your recipe calls for with carbonated water can lead to a lighter texture. The air in the soda creates pockets in the dough that result in more fluffiness.