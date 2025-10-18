This Food Storage Mistake Is Easy To Make In A Pinch

There are plenty of reasons why storing food is always a good idea. It lets you save takeout for round two, stay on top of meal prep, and even use freezer storage to significantly extend the shelf life of bread and fresh produce that usually perishes quickly. But how you store your food is super important, and doing it incorrectly can lead to a variety of problems. One of the main culprits behind spoiled food is leaving it uncovered. To find out why spoilage occurs and how to prevent it, Food Republic consulted Edmund McCormick, specialist in food science, entrepreneur, and founder of Cape Crystal Brands.

According to McCormick, "Properly covering food isn't about tidiness; it's about stopping oxidation, moisture loss and cross-contamination before they've had a chance to start." Oxidation occurs when oxygen particles interact with the surface of foods. Over time, this process causes the food to deteriorate and ultimately leads to rancidity, affecting both the taste and the texture of your food. This is why steak can start to smell fishy, butters develop a foul odor, and fresh fruit eventually turns brown.

To store your food properly and slow oxidation, it's worth investing in airtight contains which will limit your food's exposure to oxygen. Food storage containers are super easy to find at local supermarkets like Walmart, and if you don't have any on hand, plastic wrap or foil will work just as well — just make sure that there's a barrier between your food and the open air!