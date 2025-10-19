This Nostalgic Peanut Butter Spread Defined Snack Time In The '70s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some retro foods are due for a comeback — products and flavors that are more or less lost to time, but definitely not forgotten by consumers who once enjoyed them. For anybody who grew up in the 1970s, Koogle might ring a bell. While it definitely wouldn't rank among the healthiest peanut butter brands, Koogle became the snack food of a generation, with its high sugar content, tempting flavor options, and kooky cartoon mascot.

Almost every '70s kitchen had certain things in it, and that often included a container or two of Koogle in the pantry or fridge — especially in a household with young kids or teens. Back in the day, many a child ate their way to the bottom of that jar while parked in front of Saturday morning cartoons. Technically, Koogle was a peanut spread, not a peanut butter — in much the same way Hawaiian Punch is categorized as a "juice drink" rather than a juice. Koogle contained peanuts, but it was also chockful of things like sugar, partially hardened vegetable oils, and dextrose, along with unspecified artificial flavors.

Koogle was offered in four varieties: chocolate, vanilla, banana, and cinnamon. The product became pourable when heated, which made it a good candidate for an ice cream topping or dip. Kraft even advertised it as an alternative to frosting, which people could whip with an electric mixer and use for icing cakes and pastries.