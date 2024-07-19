How Ree Drummond Makes The Perfect Sunny Side Up Egg Every Time

Making a simple sunny-side-up egg isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It can be tricky to get the egg white to set while keeping the yolk deliciously runny and golden. Celebrity chef Ree Drummond comes to the rescue with her surprisingly easy, no-fuss technique for making the perfect egg every time.

Shared on her award-winning cooking blog The Pioneer Woman, this foolproof method for cooking a sunny-side-up egg is a clever cross between "low and slow," and "steamed" techniques. She uses a cast iron skillet, the best choice for achieving crispy edges thanks to its excellent heat retention. Once the skillet is preheated, she cracks in her egg and turns down the heat to medium-low to ensure that the top of the egg white sets without overcooking at the bottom.

To speed up the cooking process, Drummond scrapes some of the egg white closest to the yolk with a knife and redistributes it to the edge of the egg, thinning the part that can take a long time to set. For an extra boost, she covers the pan for just a minute or so to help set the top of the yolk. This allows the egg to steam in its own moisture — no need to add water. When the white is opaque and the edges are crisp, the sunny side up egg is ready to serve.