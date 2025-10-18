The Ginger-Ale Brand That Was Sued For Not Using 'Real Ginger'

In the U.S., Canada Dry Ginger Ale once proudly flaunted the label "made with real ginger." But discerning customers noticed the ingredient list was off. It mentioned carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, preservatives, and natural flavors — with ginger nowhere to be found. Feeling misled, consumers filed a class-action lawsuit against Dr Pepper Snapple Group, leading the company to remove this claim from its U.S. packaging in 2019.

Many plaintiffs said they bought the soda for ginger's supposed health benefits, like easing nausea or settling an upset stomach. But without real ginger, these consumers felt duped into drinking a sugary, flavored soda. Just as these customers suspected, lab tests from a 2018 lawsuit revealed only a trace amount of ginger in the product, far too little to deliver any significant health benefits (per the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation).

Today, the U.S. version of Canada Dry doesn't boast about real ginger, but it includes "less than 2% ginger extract" on the ingredient label (a detail added after the class action settlement). This ginger extract is derived from ginger oleoresin, a concentrated oil from ginger rhizomes. Technically, it's derived from real ginger, but it's not quite the natural juice or root U.S. customers expect. Interestingly enough, however, the same ginger ale cans in Canada still have that "made from real ginger" label. Only time will tell if those, too, will lose the claim.