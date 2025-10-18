The Ginger-Ale Brand That Was Sued For Not Using 'Real Ginger'
In the U.S., Canada Dry Ginger Ale once proudly flaunted the label "made with real ginger." But discerning customers noticed the ingredient list was off. It mentioned carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, preservatives, and natural flavors — with ginger nowhere to be found. Feeling misled, consumers filed a class-action lawsuit against Dr Pepper Snapple Group, leading the company to remove this claim from its U.S. packaging in 2019.
Many plaintiffs said they bought the soda for ginger's supposed health benefits, like easing nausea or settling an upset stomach. But without real ginger, these consumers felt duped into drinking a sugary, flavored soda. Just as these customers suspected, lab tests from a 2018 lawsuit revealed only a trace amount of ginger in the product, far too little to deliver any significant health benefits (per the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation).
Today, the U.S. version of Canada Dry doesn't boast about real ginger, but it includes "less than 2% ginger extract" on the ingredient label (a detail added after the class action settlement). This ginger extract is derived from ginger oleoresin, a concentrated oil from ginger rhizomes. Technically, it's derived from real ginger, but it's not quite the natural juice or root U.S. customers expect. Interestingly enough, however, the same ginger ale cans in Canada still have that "made from real ginger" label. Only time will tell if those, too, will lose the claim.
Ginger ale brands made with real ginger
If you love the bold, fiery kick of real ginger, most store-bought ginger ales don't deliver. Since Canada Dry contains less than 2% ginger extract, you don't feel that signature burn. The same goes for many mass-produced brands like Schweppes and Seagram's, which solely rely on natural flavors or minimal ginger extract rather than real ginger root or juice. Even America's oldest soda, Vernor's Ginger Ale, doesn't list ginger as an ingredient.
If you're craving that real ginger flavor, a few brands offer a more vibrant, naturally spicy taste. Options like Olipop, Boylan Bottling Co., and Reed's feature real ginger on their ingredient lists. Like Canada Dry, these are still considered "dry" ginger ale, meaning they're crisp and less syrupy than the sweeter, golden varieties.
Those who really want a gingery punch, however, should consider ginger beer. The difference between ginger ale and ginger beer is that the former is artificially carbonated while the latter gets its bubbles from fermenting fresh ginger and sugar. This produces a more pungent flavor and occasionally trace amounts of alcohol, which is perfect for those craving a real ginger beverage or for crafting a DIY dark and stormy.