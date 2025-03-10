Spike Your Brownies With Leftover Beer For A Seriously Epic Dessert

Leftover beer can provide a flavorful assist when cooking many different kinds of food, giving extra depth to hearty beef stew or chili, making a crispy beer batter for fish, or creating a hoppy, boozy pan sauce. But beer can level up desserts like classic chocolate brownies too. World-renowned pâtissier Adriano Zumbo shared with Food Republic how it elevates their texture and flavor: "Adding leftover beer to brownie batter enhances moisture and creates a subtle malty flavor."

Choosing the type of beer that pairs best with chocolate is key, and for that, Zumbo told us, "Stouts and porters work well." Dark beers are made with barley, but porters use malted barley and stouts have roasted unmalted barley, which gives them a stronger toasty taste with dark chocolate and coffee notes.

Porter has a lighter chocolate hint and is a bit sweeter with a kiss of caramel. You could also choose a flavored stout or porter, like peanut butter, chocolate, coffee, or even spicy chili.

Keep in mind that beer will produce cakier brownies and the carbonation will make it rise more. If you want denser, fudgier brownies, cook down the beer until it's reduced. Concentration means less liquid, no carbonation, and creates a denser flavor. You could also remove carbonation, but not liquid, by pouring the beer repeatedly from one glass to another, and rinsing each one when it's empty until there's no more foam.