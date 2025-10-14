The Bacon Alternative Bobby Flay Serves With Breakfast

While bacon may be the hearty cornerstone of breakfasts around the world, sometimes you just want a change of pace. When Bobby Flay is looking for a bacon alternative to upgrade his breakfast, he turns to a close relative; prosciutto.

A bit off the beaten path but just as flavorful, the biggest differences between bacon and prosciutto is their thickness and cut. Even thin-cut bacon is a bit thicker than most prosciutto, which is almost paper-thin and translucent. Bacon also comes from pork belly, one of the most well-marbled parts of the animal whereas butchers prepare prosciutto from a pig's hindquarter. While both options are quite salty, bacon is far more rich, even when burnt almost black, whereas prosciutto has remarkable meatiness more similar to ham.

Some cooks lament prosciutto's stickiness, causing individual slices to adhere together and make it next to impossible to keep its shape. But Ina Garten's genius tip only requires a few seconds in the microwave to free the slices and help you keep their shape. Just be careful not to let them sit too long because, just like bacon, prosciutto can crisp up prematurely in the microwave. Once you have your individual slices in great shape, you can use them in just about any way you'd use bacon, whether you want crispy bits of protein as a side dish or as a topping to a breakfast casserole.