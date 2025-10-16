How To Prevent Your Eggnog Latte From Curdling

When Christmas time rolls around, no holiday gathering feels complete without a punch bowl filled to the brim with sweet, creamy eggnog. This festive indulgence is made by whisking eggs and sugar until light and airy, then mixing in milk or cream infused with comforting spices -– and sometimes rum or brandy for a little merry kick. Usually served chilled, when mixed with hot coffee or espresso to make an eggnog latte, its once creamy texture can easily become grainy and curdled. To find out why this happens — and how to prevent it — Food Republic consulted Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board.

"Eggnog will curdle when exposed to extreme heat or acidity," Serrano-Bahri told us. "Espresso is both acidic and hot." When an espresso shot is poured over eggs and milk, these properties can cause the proteins in their natural structure to coagulate. When the unraveled proteins tangle back together, a curdled, uneven texture forms. "Heat shock is largely to blame," Serrano-Bahri told us, but acidity "can also accelerate protein coagulation and fat separation."

In order to prevent this, "You need to temper the eggnog," Serrano-Bahri explained. This simple yet effective technique refers to slowly raising the temperature of the eggnog mix before pairing it with the espresso. This will prevent the milk and eggs from scrambling or curdling due to the sudden heat shock — just think of it as acclimatizing your eggnog to the espresso!