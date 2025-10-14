Run To Both Taco Bell And McDonald's For This Creamy Drink Hack

Discovering little-known fast-food hacks is an exhilarating experience. This one is even more of an adventure because it requires stopping at two popular chains: McDonald's and Taco Bell. The reason for both visits is that the fountain version of the fan-favorite drink, Baja Blast Mountain Dew, is exclusive to Taco Bell. Once you snag the drink there, simply head to McDonald's for a vanilla ice cream cone.

The next step may sound odd, but trust the process: confidently dunk the entire ice cream soft serve (make sure to omit the cone) into the fizzy soda. A quick stir with the straw causes the creamy, vanilla-flavored ice cream to dissolve, imparting a lush, foamy, dreamy texture to the beverage.

The original Baja Blast, which you can make a copycat version of at home, offers limey and tropical summery notes, which pair perfectly with the milky vanilla soft serve. The resulting frozen-style drink is often compared to the much-missed (and discontinued) item that Taco Bell once offered: the Baja Colada. But for those looking to change things up, Taco Bell also offers the newer Baja Blast Midnight, which features passionfruit and a daring purple color for a different, fruit-forward float base.