Run To Both Taco Bell And McDonald's For This Creamy Drink Hack
Discovering little-known fast-food hacks is an exhilarating experience. This one is even more of an adventure because it requires stopping at two popular chains: McDonald's and Taco Bell. The reason for both visits is that the fountain version of the fan-favorite drink, Baja Blast Mountain Dew, is exclusive to Taco Bell. Once you snag the drink there, simply head to McDonald's for a vanilla ice cream cone.
The next step may sound odd, but trust the process: confidently dunk the entire ice cream soft serve (make sure to omit the cone) into the fizzy soda. A quick stir with the straw causes the creamy, vanilla-flavored ice cream to dissolve, imparting a lush, foamy, dreamy texture to the beverage.
The original Baja Blast, which you can make a copycat version of at home, offers limey and tropical summery notes, which pair perfectly with the milky vanilla soft serve. The resulting frozen-style drink is often compared to the much-missed (and discontinued) item that Taco Bell once offered: the Baja Colada. But for those looking to change things up, Taco Bell also offers the newer Baja Blast Midnight, which features passionfruit and a daring purple color for a different, fruit-forward float base.
How to customize your fast food float
Changing up the base soda is just one way to customize this float to your personal tastes. So if Baja Blast doesn't strike your fancy, try a regular Mountain Dew. Although the bright green color might lead consumers to believe the drink is solely lime-based, it actually contains a blend of lemon, lime, and orange.
You can try other sodas from Taco Bell, too. For example, a Cherry Pepsi offers a juicy, tart fruitiness and rich pop that gets a decadent twist from the soft serve. Alternatively, you could create a DIY root beer float by opting for a large Mug Root Beer and adding the ice cream for scoops of lusciousness. If you only have time for one fast-food stop, consider relying on the sodas available at McDonald's instead. Sprite makes a creamy lemon-lime treat, while Coke provides an excellent vanilla-caramel-like complement. Or, choose Dr. Pepper so its alleged 23 flavors (often a blend of spiced amaretto and cherry) come alive with the addition of the marshmallow-like ice cream for a truly decadent drink.