One Of Aldi's Biggest Competitors Offers Loyalty Perks (Including Freebies And Coupons)
Among grocery retailers, Aldi employs some unique retail strategies. The chain packs in a selective array of predominantly private-label products into a no-frills space, with the absence of major departments like a deli or seafood counter. And to top it off, their business model thrives without loyalty perks; you walk in, and immediately know you're getting the best deal.
Even Lidl — arguably Aldi's biggest competitor — doesn't utilize such a minimalist approach. Although this chain also sells mainly private-label items in stripped-down surroundings, its inclusion of freebies and coupons distinguishes it from Aldi. Regular shoppers at this fellow German-owned budget brand can accumulate some nifty benefits.
Every hundred dollars results in a complimentary item, ranging from a simple bakery good building up to one of their mouth-watering cheeses. Furthermore, you'll also find an assortment of coupons exclusively listed in the program, covering product categories like canned goods, delicacies, baby food, and more. To access such perks, you'll need to either scan the MyLidl app during checkout or enter your phone number. Then, present the rewards while shopping prior to the 7th of the subsequent month — it's a fun system that sets Lidl apart.
Lidl operates a unique personalized loyalty program
The differences between Aldi and Lidl aren't huge, but the loyalty program does showcase a major conceptual contrast. Lidl first introduced personalized shopping in 2024, meaning that promotions appear tailored specifically to your retail preferences. Such a marketing approach not only drives repeat visits but also incites consumers to shop outside of their norm, thereby leading to experimentation among Lidl's more expansive catalog. All the while, the Lidl coupons remain the same for all myLidl members, so the store does employ traditional savings strategies.
Curiously, Belgian Aldi locations trialed a points-based loyalty scheme in 2024, too. Some suggest such a move was intended to track consumer behavior, rather than offer savings. Yet when shoppers caught the eye of these app scanners at U.K. Aldi locations the same year, the company shut down rumours regarding any loyalty initiatives. Instead, Aldi focuses its resources on private label logistics, hence the extra cheap groceries. So compared to Lidl, you can still expect a better deal at Aldi — even the loyalty program won't cover the difference. Nevertheless, there is an undeniable intrigue to Lidl's rewards that makes shopping just a tad more satisfying.