One Of Aldi's Biggest Competitors Offers Loyalty Perks (Including Freebies And Coupons)

Among grocery retailers, Aldi employs some unique retail strategies. The chain packs in a selective array of predominantly private-label products into a no-frills space, with the absence of major departments like a deli or seafood counter. And to top it off, their business model thrives without loyalty perks; you walk in, and immediately know you're getting the best deal.

Even Lidl — arguably Aldi's biggest competitor — doesn't utilize such a minimalist approach. Although this chain also sells mainly private-label items in stripped-down surroundings, its inclusion of freebies and coupons distinguishes it from Aldi. Regular shoppers at this fellow German-owned budget brand can accumulate some nifty benefits.

Every hundred dollars results in a complimentary item, ranging from a simple bakery good building up to one of their mouth-watering cheeses. Furthermore, you'll also find an assortment of coupons exclusively listed in the program, covering product categories like canned goods, delicacies, baby food, and more. To access such perks, you'll need to either scan the MyLidl app during checkout or enter your phone number. Then, present the rewards while shopping prior to the 7th of the subsequent month — it's a fun system that sets Lidl apart.