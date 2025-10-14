Costco's Vintage-Style Ribbed Glass Mugs Add A Classy Touch To Your Collection

In addition to affordable groceries and alcohol, Costco's a terrific stop for kitchenware shopping, too. Maybe you've walked through the warehouse and thought about elegant Williams Sonoma bowls at half the price or picking up a new flatware set. Well, here's another snazzy gem to add to your collection: The JoyJolt Haven Stackable Glass Mugs. With their ribbed exterior and double-walled construction, these cups invoke a lovable vintage aesthetic.

The classy vessel is a perfect candidate for serving coffee, tea, or simply sipping water. The transparent build lets beverages aesthetically shine; you can showcase your cappuccino or latte foam skills as well as the beautiful green hue of a matcha latte or tea. And as an insulated, microwave-safe mug, no need to worry about overly hot serving temperatures — they remain safe to the touch.

The mugs do well in terms of convenience, too. They're dishwasher safe, and also stack onto each other for easy storage. At Costco, you can find a set of six for $29.99 — a much more economical price than at other retailers. So add this aesthetic treasure to your cart during your next shopping trip; it's a charming addition to the kitchen.