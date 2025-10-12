These Elegant Williams Sonoma Glass Bowls Are Half The Price At Costco

Creating a beautifully appealing table for dinner parties and festive holiday meals starts with setting out the "good" dishes, glasses, and silverware. But you don't have to wait for a celebratory occasion to make dining feel special with graceful tableware. With some smart shopping, you can get pieces that will elevate everyday meals without giving you sticker shock, like the elegant Fortessa brand Jupiter cereal bowls that Costco has for half the Williams Sonoma price.

The glass bowls feature a hobnail pattern (also called bubble glass), ringed from top to bottom with different-sized bands of smooth, round bumps, and they come in several colors. They're dishwasher safe, made with Fortessa Glass composed of soda, lime, and silica, with magnesium oxide and alumina for greater durability. At 5 inches wide and 2⅓ inches tall, the 13.5-ounce vessels will hold smaller servings of cereal (which some argue is technically a soup), as well as things like fruit, ice cream, and snacks.

Williams Sonoma sells the Jupiter bowls in sets of 4 for $60 — while they're $31.99 for a 6-piece set at Costco, where you can join without paying the full membership fee. Costco's steeply discounted price is the equivalent of $5.33 per bowl, compared to $15 at Williams Sonoma. The Jupiter collection has other pieces too, including plates, tumblers, coffee and espresso cups, martini glasses, a pitcher, and a cake stand. Costco sells the tall and short tumblers, coffee cups, and espresso cups in addition to the cereal bowls, all for significantly less than Williams Sonoma as well.