The Casserole Meat Mistake You Might Be Making

Casseroles are often hearty, filling meals that let a variety of ingredients work together to form a cohesive whole. However, mistakes with a single ingredient can sabotage the entire dish. Vicky Hadley, food blogger and recipe developer at Little Chef Within, tells Food Republic that not browning meat is a major error many home cooks make.

"Browning meat before adding it to a casserole adds depth and helps prevent the final dish from tasting flat or greasy," says Hadley. "You can skip it ... when using rotisserie chicken." When you brown meat, avoid constantly stirring so it can develop the right color and allow excess juices to evaporate. Within the confines of a casserole, these juices may not cook off properly, leaving you with a soupy mess rather than a tender, flavorful pan of deliciousness. Additionally, browning triggers the Maillard reaction, which creates a satisfying roasted flavor regardless of the type of meat used, enhancing your recipe overall.

You should never add raw meat to a casserole, as it might contaminate other ingredients and you can't guarantee it will reach a food-safe temperature. Even if you bake your casserole at a high temperature, you must cook your meat separately to fully develop its flavor before adding it to your dish. Casseroles are meant to be easy, but while there are plenty of shortcuts, cutting corners can ruin the end result.